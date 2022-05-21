Those experiencing physical and emotional abuse at the hands of their partners can often feel clueless about the resources that are available to them. In Lake Havasu City, only one organization is operating that serves women and children who are victims of domestic violence.
The Faith and Grace Domestic Violence Shelter is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that opened in 2019. In the three years the facility has been operating, they have witnessed an outpouring of support from the local Havasu community.
President and Board Chairman Kathi DeClark takes pride in garnering support for the shelter and is grateful to be a part of a welcoming and nurturing community. On Wednesday, she was presented with a check by a local organization that confirmed the graciousness of Havasu.
“Today was a pleasant surprise. The American Legion invited us to come and receive a donation on behalf of Faith and Grace. The last time I spoke, they said they’d be doing their donations in May and sure enough they did,” DeClark said. “We were pleasantly surprised to receive $2,000. We will utilize that primarily right now for child care and for transportation. Those are two of our biggest needs right now.”
DeClark states that the lack of child care and transportation her shelter faces are ongoing issues for the women and children who receive help.
“I’ve written a grant to the Arizona Coalition for our child care to really set up a program to redo our playground and to provide more services for children,” DeClark said. “And transportation, many of the women don’t have vehicles. We were given a 15-passenger van so we can take people to and from doctors and from work.”
The local Fraternal Order of Eagles nonprofit organization will be hosting members from the Faith and Grace Shelter each Wednesday and Saturday this month. Members will be using their venue as a space to hold fundraisers each week in support of the shelter.
“Every Saturday [in May] from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., they have a meat auction and we make baskets to be auctioned off and that money goes to Faith and Grace,” DeClark said. “Every Wednesday in May, we get to work in the kitchen. The people on my board, Susan Murphy, she has her food handlers license so she spearheads that for us and cooks the food. The waitress there serves the food and I get to bus the dishes and just enjoy the comradery. The money we receive from that also goes into the fundraiser.”
Other organizations around the Havasu area have known to be of assistance and will often work with the shelter to host fundraisers or collect donations.
“I’ve had the opportunity in the last two to three years to meet with each of the Rotary groups, Soroptimist, American Legion, Eagles, Elks. All of our community organizations, our civic organizations, our schools, churches, that’s pretty much where our funding comes from,” DeClark continued. “Lake Havasu is very supportive of us and will come and ask what we need.”
The shelter, which houses women and children, contains two facilities where they can live while they participate in the services available to them.
“When the women come in, they are assigned an advocate who has been trained through the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence to meet with them, to find out where they want to go, what they want to do, to set up a case management plan,” DeClark explained. “They help them to set their goals, meet with them weekly to see that they’re making progress towards their goals, if they need to change their goals. We encourage everybody to go to counseling. Each mother and child or woman has unique needs to remove the barrier that kept her in the house.”
DeClark goes on to say that the women she serves can feel like a barrier in placed in front of them that makes them “feel like they have nowhere to go.” She aims to combat those barriers by providing a safe and welcoming environment to those she serves.
“By providing a safe house for women and children, we’re hoping that we can relieve some of that barrier,” DeClark said. “They may need to go to court, get orders of protection, they may need to work with Child Protective Services. The children, as long as they’re vocal and able to express themselves, we encourage to go to counseling.”
For women who want to further their education, DeClark speaks on the organizations in the community that are willing to provide them with scholarships.
“There are organizations that are always asking to step up to help the women financially,” DeClark said. “Our community has just been amazing in donating all of our furniture, most of our food, our clothing. Anything that we need, we put a wish list out there and the community helps us to attain those things.”
Since the shelter’s website is currently being revamped, DeClark says that she will add an updated wish list for the items that are currently needed.
“Paper towels, Lysol toilet bowl cleaner, Comet, Clorox spray, Clorox wipes, things like that,” DeClark added. “If we have special needs, I have a pipeline to a group that will send it out to their group and things arrive from Amazon for us.”
For those who do not or cannot leave their abuser, DeClark says there are still resources available to those women through the shelter.
“In 2021, we began a community outreach program. We have an office on McCulloch Boulevard where people that have experienced domestic violence can go and get counseling and we pay for that,” DeClark said. “They can take advantage of paralegal services if they have to navigate the court system and we pay for that for them as well. We do that for the women in our house and for the women in our transitional house as well.”
Even though the women who receive help through the outreach program do not live in the shelter, they are made to feel just as supported and welcomed in their decisions.
“I think we have a good solid comprehensive program in addition with our outreach program. These are women that don’t necessarily need housing but they need advice, they need help, they’re not sure where to turn,” DeClark said. “They, too, can feel broken and unable to make decisions and we don’t make decisions for them. We can share with them what’s worked for other people and encourage them to take the path that makes them feel empowered.”
The president says she wants the community to know that her shelter is there and available for whoever may need to utilize their free services.
“I guess the message that I want to carry to the local community is that we’re the only safe house for domestic violence in Lake Havasu. Our facilities are secure and our goal is to keep women and children safe and provide whatever services they may need,” DeClark continued. “I want them to feel confident that we will do the best job that we can to help these women.”
The women and children who have successfully transitioned out of the shelter have been found to live healthier lives and some still participate in the activities that are sponsored by the organization.
“Right now, our statistics are less than 2.7 percent of women go back to their abuser. We have ten families in the community that have gone through both houses that live independently, that have jobs, whose children are thriving in school,” DeClark said. “They continue to participate in parties that are usually based around children. So, birthday parties, Easter parties, Christmas parties, 4th of July parties. Whatever we do, everyone is included who wants to be.”
The shelter provides a hotline where assistance can be received by one of the qualified advocates. The outreach program also provides tips for keeping women and their children safe while living with their abuser.
“We have a 24-hour hotline. It can be called anytime, night or day, for immediate assistance from a trained advocate,” DeClark said. “One of the things that we do, particularly in the community outreach program, is do safety planning. If we’re talking to the women and they’re still at home, we give them a plan of what they will need when they’re ready to leave, what they can do right now, how to give their children safe words. That has become one of our local programs through the community.”
If someone from the community wants to become a volunteer, DeClark lays out the process in which they would apply.
“They can call the hotline and we will email them an application. Our application process is pretty simple. If they agree, we do a background check because it’s important that people are cleared and have no issues in their background that would prevent them from working with women and children,” DeClark explained. “We will call them up and see what their interest is and try to get them involved.”
DeClark makes it clear that physical abuse is not the only type of domestic violence a person can face. Some warning behaviors may include, but are not limited to, using your children against you, hurting you emotionally, controlling your money, and threatening to commit suicide if you leave.
“It’s not just physical abuse. It’s that degrading talk that is so hard to get out of people’s heads,” DeClark said. “Domestic violence is not a disagreement, a marital spatter or anger management problem. Domestic violence includes abusive, disrespectful, hurtful, humiliating treatment of the partner.”
Knowing that a resource is available will better aid those who are experiencing some form of domestic violence. DeClark hopes to deliver a place of refuge for those who may be wanting to seek help.
“Our philosophy really is that we understand the heartache, the loneliness, the fear that the family has experienced who have left everything that they know,” DeClark said. “That’s why we try to jump into action and provide immediate shelter, food, and clothing for the women and children and give them some stability and a safe home to begin to heal.”
The 24-hour hotline is available at (928) 302-1358. More information can be found on their website at faithandgraceinc.com.
