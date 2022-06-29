A second span over Bridgewater Channel connecting the Island to the mainland in Lake Havasu City has been discussed for decades, and could become a reality over the next few years.
Arizona’s recently-passed state budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 includes $200,000 from the state to pay for a feasibility and environmental study for an “emergency evacuation bridge” over the Bridgewater Channel. The only way to access and exit the Island since the channel was dug in the early 1970s has been the London Bridge, which can cause traffic issues during large events.
Lake Havasu City has already identified a location and obtained the right of way for a future bridge, which would connect south of Lake Havasu State Park on the mainland side and cross over to the northern portion of the Island south of Crazy Horse Campground.
“It’s a huge win for Havasu,” said State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), who has been pushing for funding from the state for another bridge for the past couple years. “The second bridge has been talked about for at least 20 years going back. So it was definitely a proud moment to be able to get that in the budget and really get things moving in the right direction.”
Biasiucci said the feasibility and environmental study is the first step in getting the bridge completed.
“They obviously have to come in and check the placement, the soil, and all of that stuff – so this will be the logistics part of it,” Biasiucci said. “That is extremely important to figure out before we start on the bridge.”
The study should also help create more accurate cost estimates for what it would take to construct such a bridge. Although the possibility of adding another bridge over the channel has been discussed multiple times over the years, Biasiucci said the expected cost of the project has always been more or less “ball park estimates.”
“This is definitely going to help us get that correct number, which will hopefully help us get some funding in the budget next year,” Biasiucci said.
Biasiucci said he hopes that the $200,000 study the state has agreed to pay for will take about a year to complete. He said his goal in the 2023 State Legislative Session, if the study comes back favorably, is to push for the state to budget money for the bridge’s construction in Fiscal Year 2023-24.
“I’m hoping this will take about a year to get done, then we can work on it in the budget next year when we have that data back,” he said.
City officials and organizers have commonly referred to the proposed span as the “Freedom Bridge” since the name was originally suggested in 2007 by then-City Councilmember Brian Wedemeyer. The idea at that time was to make the bridge a memorial to American veterans, rather than a simple and functional concrete bridge.
In March 2021, Lake Havasu City asked residents about their desire for a second bridge over the channel as part of its National Community Survey. The survey reported 67% of residents support a second bridge, while 33% are opposed.
Biasiucci has pushed for a second bridge in Havasu in each of the last two legislative sessions. In 2021 Biasiucci introduced a bill seeking $22 million from the state for a second bridge. This year Biasiucci introduced another bill seeking $5 million to get the process started, including $200,000 for the feasibility and environmental study.
The money for the project was ultimately negotiated in the legislature as part of the annual budgeting process.
“I know a lot of people have been involved in trying to get this going for years,” Biasiucci said. “I want to thank them for not giving up. I know it took quite some time, but it looks like we will be moving forward here.”
