A solar energy project planned for more than a decade in Mohave County has experienced the latest in years of delays, after a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors last week.
The county’s governing board last Monday unanimously approved a two-year extension for the Sterling Solar project as developers attempt to gain permitting from the Western Area Power Administration and the National Environmental Policy Act. According to Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh, that permitting process could delay the project for as long as three more years.
The project is expected to comprise about 8,000 acres of solar panels northwest of the I-40 junction, near State Route 95. Situated between Topock and Golden Shores, the Sterling Solar project is expected to become one of the largest combined solar and battery storage facilities in the world. The project appeared as though it could gain traction in July, when the board of supervisors issued a letter of support for the Sterling Solar project to government energy officials.
The Sterling Solar project lies in Mohave County District 5, which is represented by County Supervisor Ron Gould. According to Gould, the project’s completion could mean future development in his district.
“They’ve agreed to pave Polaris Road, for the project,” Gould said Wednesday. “None of the area is paved. The road goes for about five miles, and it’s so bad that when I drove out there, it took about 45 minutes. People aren’t interested in building a house out there if they have to four-wheel in the desert to get home.”
Although the project could potentially enhance the area’s business and housing infrastructure, Gould also says it will cement Mohave County’s – and Arizona’s – role as a leader in renewable energy.
“Mohave County has a future in solar energy, just as Arizona does,” Gould said. “There’s a lot of land in Mohave County, and we’ve also got the right climate for solar.”
The project was initially approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2010, but it experienced delays as planning, development and permitting requirements needed to be met. It was originally planned as a $5 billion investment, with construction phases of the project expected to employ as many as 3,000 over a five period, with 400 full-time jobs at the facility once it is completed.
Construction was delayed in 2016 and 2018, with two-year extensions granted by the board of supervisors as Sterling Solar sought to upgrade power lines and address possible environmental concerns.
“It’s their land,” Gould said Wednesday. “If they have a plan for it, I don’t see a reason for the county to shut down the project.”
The Sterling Solar project will be postponed until Nov. 22, 2022, to be revisited for possible future extensions by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
