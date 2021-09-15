Some Lake Havasu City residents have been getting sticker shock after seeing their utility bills over the past couple of weeks, which are the first bills to fully reflect the new water and sewer rates that went into effect on July 1.
During the City Council meeting on Tuesday, a total of five residents spoke during the call to the public about utility bills that have shot up as a result of the new water and sewer rates – some claiming their bill has more than doubled. Four of the five people who spoke run multifamily housing complexes such as apartments, condos and multiplexes. City officials said Havasu has also been getting calls from residents with similar complaints. City Manager Jess Knudson said that city staff is looking into the issues and promised that it will come back up for public discussion at a future council meeting.
“We are collecting comments, then pulling data, billing, and so forth to get a better idea of some of the specifics,” Knudson said. “We were able to take a look at it from a broad picture perspective, but now as implementation has occurred we need to start looking at individual accounts or individual situations that may be different than others. So we are pulling all that data together right now so we can make the best decision possible.”
Leslie Daniels told the council that the apartment complex she is managing on McCulloch Boulevard got a utility bill from the city recently for $525, more than twice the typical bill she said is about $212.
“I thought there was a leak, so I went to the water department and they told me there was an increase in sewer for commercial buildings,” Daniels said. “It is very hard to keep the rents low with all of these other charges behind it.”
Martin Standsberry told the council the bills at a pair of properties he manages have also shot up. According to Standsberry’s utility bill a nine-unit apartment building on Sandwood Drive jumped from $326 in August to $514 in September despite using about 25% less water. Another duplex Standsberry manager on Sandwood saw an increase from $99 to $156, despite also using less water than it had the month prior.
“The tenants are going to pay this,” Standsberry said. “So if we truly want to do something about workforce housing it seems like we need to look at this really closely.”
Similarly, property manager Donald Troutman told the council the five-unit residential complex he manages had its bill increase by nearly 100% - from $141 last month to $279 this month.
My tenants are all elderly and on fixed income,” Troutman said. “It is difficult for a landlord to absorb that cost – of course he is going to pass it on to his tenants… My tenants are not getting cost of living on their social security.”
Havasu resident Jim Day said he believes the rate changes for his single family residence are fair, but he said the bill for the commercial building he owns in the downtown area “more than doubled” which will need to be passed on to the tenants.
Mike Racki told the council that the bill at Rick Clark’s Auto, where he works, increased from $80 a month to $300, despite the business’ low water and sewer use. He also noted that those increases will end up having to come from the customers.
Although not all of the water and sewer users that have seen a significant increase have been multifamily properties, Knudson said they are the most common customers contacting the city so far.
“We are taking a close look at it,” Knudson said. “There are some impacts for those accounts specifically that are on a master meter, rather than metered individually. So we are taking a close look at that and will try to provide equity across the board the best that we can through that process.”
Knudson later added that most of the comments he has heard appear to be regarding sewer rates, rather than water rates. But he said the city is reviewing the rates for both utilities now that they have been implemented.
“Our goal has always been to make sure that we have fair and equitable rates for all parties within our community,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “It initially appears that some of the multifamily houses were being subsidized by other ratepayers for many years and that is what is causing some of the difference that folks are seeing. But we are still committed to having fair and equitable rates for everybody, so we will continue to work at a very rapid pace to bring resolution to the owners of our multifamily dwellings, and, of course, the occupants of multifamily dwellings.”
Although creating equity between various customer types was a stated goal of the council when determining the new utility rates, Knudson said sharp increases like the ones shared during the council meeting are also a concern.
“It isn’t just about the fees that are assessed, but the impacts in terms of percentage that are occurring right now,” Knudson said. “So we just need some time to assess those situations and come up with a plan.”
Why the rate change?
Lake Havasu City hired Willdan Financial Services to conduct a rate study to determine how much money the city needs to bring in each year to maintain its water and sewer systems. The rate study was prompted by the knowledge that Havasu will be losing $5.7 million from the Irrigation and Drainage District property tax assessment that is set to sunset on June 30, 2022. All of that money is used to pay for maintenance and upkeep for the city’s water services.
“It is important to keep in mind that, starting next year, there will be a reduction in property taxes,” Knudson said. “In the past there were dollars that were collected through a property tax assessment but those dollars will no longer be collected. In turn, the fees that are used to fund the system are collected solely through the rates now. So there will be an increase in the fees to account for the decrease in the property tax.”
But in total, rate increases for water and sewer combined will be a little larger than the $5.7 million combined decrease in property taxes, which will be eliminated next fiscal year. Havasu’s last utility rate study was more than a decade old, and rates had not been changed since then. After completing the study, the consultants from Willdan told the council they had determined the city would need to raise a total of $10 million to pay for the utilities - $7 million for water and $3 million for sewer.
“We had conversations about what the fees need to be in order to fund a non-profit sewer system and a non-profit water system for our residents,” Knudson said. “So the fees collected go directly to the operation of those systems. Over the last several months we have been identifying a rate philosophy to meet those needs… One of our goals was to try to get equity throughout the city so equal use of the system is billed similarly whether you are in a condo or a single family home – so it was going to be based more on use. That was the approach.”
The consultants from Willdan told the council earlier this year that the rates were designed so that each customer class’s rates cover the percentage of water use the class accounts for. Willdan’s report found that several customer classes had been contributing less money, compared to the amount of water they used, than other types of customers. Those inequities were addressed in the new rate structure.
What happens now?
Although City Council did not provide any formal direction to staff during the council meeting on Tuesday, Councilmember Nancy Campbell noted that it’s an issue that needs to be reexamined as soon as possible.
Knudson told Today’s News-Herald that city staff are currently in the early stages of gathering data and information, but said this is an issue that will be back before the City Council in some form in the future. But it is still too early to say exactly what will be presented or if staff will recommend any changes.
“I need a lot more information before I can estimate specific next steps at this point, but we are pulling all that information now,” he said. “So we will be able to have a better perspective of next steps here in the next couple days.”
Condo association that was paying $11.50 base rate per condo now paying $48.67 base rate plus $10.44 for each 100 CF of water flow for sewer. Over $12000 increase for one month with new rates
Our water doesn’t even go to the treatment plant! It goes to a city owned septic tank! When the city was informed of this years ago, they didn’t even know that the tank was there! Now we are being forced to pay more for a service that we don’t even get!
There goes the affordable housing!
Another segment of "F-Troop"! I read the comments and they insult one's intelligence. Our City Council should first conduct a study on how to select a consultant to meet your specific needs! How and what was Wildan Financial Services contracted to accomplish? As usual we hire a consultant and the results create more questions than answers! There is no "water charge" on the bill only a "sewer charge" and how was this determined to be the path to meet our requirement? If the stated goal was to create equity among customers, why do customer complaints clearly indicate otherwise? If the consulting firm did their job, impacts to customers would have been presented in the study with solutions! While our city council is notorious for studies, why not include a study of the real impact of losing 5.7 million from the Irrigation and Drainage District property tax assessment, along with alternate solutions? It appears, as usual, the goals through this study did not create equity throughout the city, the consultant's report was not informative enough to institute what appears to be inept changes to the city's water/sewage bill or the final report was above anyone's expertise and understanding on the council! As noted, why would there be a need for more information before an estimate of what specific steps need to be taken at this point in time. A better perspective of those next steps should have been immediately available and some due diligence should be/have been performed with the consultant, who is the one to be intelligently queried for answers! Just look at what $100,000? got us, a poor solution to a problem, more confusion, no customer equity and the inability of the city to provide knowledgeable answers to some very basic questions. Engage brain, think and keep your feet out of your mouth! As Oliver said to Stan: "Well here's another nice mess you've gotten me into!"
