Covid vaccinations have been distributed in Mohave County for about a month, meaning the first few residents are just starting to receive their second dose which provides full protection from the virus.
Havasu Regional Medical Center spokesperson Corey Santoriello said the hospital distributed the first of its second doses on Monday after getting its first shipment of vaccine on Dec. 22. Joseph Lopez said Lake Havasu Primary Care got its first shipment on Dec. 18 and as of Monday had distributed about 10 second doses starting late last week.
The Arizona Department of Health Services said Mohave County has ordered a total of 17,700 doses of vaccination. All of the doses in the county so far have been Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses administered 28 days apart. The Food and Drug Administration has also approved a covid-vaccine by Pfizer, which requires two doses 21 days apart.
Although some are starting to get their second dose, most residents in Mohave County are still waiting for their first. ADHS reported Monday that Mohave County has administered a total of 4,902 doses to date, which is less than a third of the total doses it has ordered. ADHS also reported one person in the county has gotten both vaccine doses – but ADHS advises that those numbers may not include vaccinations performed within the past 24 hours.
Mohave County, along with most of the counties in Arizona, is currently working its way through the Phase 1B population – opening it up to anyone 75 years or older last week. Frontline healthcare workers included in Phase 1A and protective services workers such as police and firefighters are also currently eligible to be vaccinated.
There are currently 18 vaccine providers in Mohave County, including five in Lake Havasu City. The Mohave County Health Department said in a press release on Monday that another major provider is expected to be added to the list later this week.
In late December when the vaccine first arrived, vaccine providers in Lake Havasu City said they were struggling to find enough patients to give the vaccine while the county was still in Phase 1A. But since Phase 1B opened up several vaccine providers said vaccine availability is now the main limiting factor.
“We have seen an increased interest in the vaccine from group 1A after others have shared their vaccination experiences,” Santoriello said. “Group 1B covers a larger scope, we have therefore seen a very large increase in requests for the vaccination. “
Santoriello said the hospital has responded by increasing the number of vaccine doses it is distributing. He said the hospital is holding three clinics per week to distribute vaccine. On average they distribute 120 doses per clinic, but have distributed as many as 150 doses during a clinic. As of Monday HRMC had administered 1,026 doses including 447 to 1B individuals.
“We have received an outpouring of requests for the vaccine from the 1B group,” Santoriello said. “We are collecting those requests and processing them as quickly as possible based on the amount of vaccines we have. We are holding on to requests from others that are not in the 1A or 1B groupings and will call them when we are directed to open up to other groups, such as 1C. We are currently working on booking appointments for next week’s clinics.”
Santoriello said the biggest challenge in vaccine distribution at the hospital so far has been vaccine availability – especially since providers do not know how many doses they can expect to get from week to week.
“Therefore, planning clinics can be challenging,” he said. “We remain ready to distribute as many vaccines as we are allotted at this time. We must find a balance administering the second doses for our group 1A and first doses for all other prioritization groups.”
Lopez said Lake Havasu Primary Care has been administering an average of 74 vaccine doses per day and is currently booked up for the next several weeks. He said they, too, are limited by how many doses they have been allotted.
“We have the capacity to do more, but we are just playing it safe and exercising caution in case there isn’t any allocated for this region at some point,” Lopez said. “That way we are still able to get everybody their second doses.”
Lopez said Lake Havasu Primary Care has been saving a second dose of its allotment for each person who schedules their first dose at the facility. He said that practice ensures they will have enough supply to administer second doses on time.
Lopez said several providers in Havasu are starting to have issues with people signing up for a vaccination but not showing up to their appointment.
“What will happen is they will get scheduled somewhere sooner, so they don’t show up to another facility’s appointment,” he said. “That leaves someone that could have filled that spot high and dry when they don’t show. I understand everybody is very anxious and wants to get the vaccine as quickly as possible. But just be patient with everybody. Everybody is trying to coordinate and we are all just trying to work with what we have as far as allocations for each individual clinic or facility.”
Lopez said once more vaccine is allotted to the area Lake Havasu Primary Care plans to hold a large vaccination drive – likely over a weekend – but first they need to have enough doses on hand.
