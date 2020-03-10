While there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mohave County, several people have been tested.
“Several tests have been submitted, but due to confidentiality, we cannot divulge exact numbers,” said Denise Burley, director of the county’s department of public health.
She did divulge state numbers, however.
“As of March 2, 84 tests for the coronavirus have been tested at the state lab in Arizona,” she said, noting that the turnaround time is 24 hours from when a specimen is collected, submitted and analyzed. The exception is weekends, when the lab is closed.
In the event the Arizona laboratory has a backlog of specimens to be tested, commercial labs Sonora Quest and Lab Corps are equipped to process the test kits. Burley confirmed that the Centers for Disease Control provided Arizona with the test kits.
On Wednesday, Burley attended a tri-cities meeting in Lake Havasu City. She was joined by the mayors and city managers of Havasu, Bullhead City and Kingman. She said the officials agreed that a calm and coordinated response to the coronavirus threat included residents stepping up to look after vulnerable people in each community.
“We know that the at-risk groups are older people with underlying health issues,” Burley said. “We need to encourage them to not attend large events where there will be a lot of other people. Also, they need to keep their social distance to avoid getting the coronavirus.”
“Social distance” is one of those phrases being bandied about in connection with COVID-19. It means maintaining a distance of at least six feet from other individuals. It is believed that the coronavirus is less likely to be transmitted at that distance. The respiratory virus can easily spread through sneezing and coughing.
In a Mohave County press release late last week, Communications Director Roger Galloway stated that “…it is likely the virus will spread in our local communities. The public health response is rapidly evolving to a mitigation response – that means the main focus of public health will be to reduce the severity, community spread, and negative impact in the community as a whole.”
If you feel ill
It’s hard to tell the difference between influenza and the coronavirus, Burley said. Still, one’s response should be the same: Isolate yourself and drink plenty of fluids to flush out your system.
“Wear a mask to protect other people in your home and follow sanitation protocols – wash your hands frequently and keep hard surfaces sanitized. If you don’t have a mask, use a bandana. It’s not ideal, but we use what we have available to us,” she advised.
“If your symptoms are mild enough, stay home and recover,” she said. “But if you’re in distress, reach out to your medical provider. And don’t forget about telemedicine – most major insurances provide that service.”
If a person feels they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, they should be tested.
“A medical provider can collect a specimen by swabbing,” Burley said. “They can also do other tests to rule things out. One test is a respiratory viral panel. If that test comes back negative, then they can test for the coronavirus.”
Boost your immunity
A mindset of prevention includes practicing ways to maintain or improve one’s immune system.
“Eat well, which is eating healthy. Drink lots of fluids,” Burley said. “Even if you’re not used to moving around much, a little bit of physical activity is good for you. And get plenty of sleep.”
Some people believe that pounding a lot of vitamin C and zinc is a way to boost an immune system. That’s not necessarily so.
“Get your vitamins through your diet. If you take other vitamins, you’re not really helping yourself. The body rids itself of the excess,” Burley said.
