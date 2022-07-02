This year, residents of Mohave County’s Fifth supervisory district were eligible for stimulus checks by way of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The deadline for those applications expired on Thursday, and now county officials are working to verify those applications before checks are distributed among county residents.
But out of 28,000 eligible District 5 residents, Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould says only about 20% of those applications were returned. According to Gould, his office received about 1500 applications for the $165 stimulus as of early June. With a final rush of applicants before the application deadline, Gould says his office may have received twice as many more.
“The number of applicants was a little lower than I expected,” Gould said. “The feds made us put a bunch of check boxes on the application, and I think that made it look like a low-income program. People who aren’t ‘low-income’ might have thrown those applications in the trashcan.”
The stimulus program was designed to provide checks of $165 to every member of each household that applied, according to statements by Gould earlier this year. The stimulus would come from Gould’s allocation of $8 million, out of a total of $41.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding distributed to Mohave County over the past two years.
According to Gould, the stimulus was a matter of returning money to the taxpayers from whom it was taken, while seeking to alleviate possible harm caused by the government’s response to the pandemic.
“They’re supposed to be cutting the checks (Friday),” Gould said. “There are a lot of applications that still have to be verified.”
The county recently hired two staff members to help, with efforts applied to pre-verification and final verification through the Mohave County Finance Department, Gould said.
But with fewer applicants than expected, much of Gould’s original $8 million portion of American Rescue Plan Act funding will remain available for future use.
“It’ll probably be spent on roadwork and other things,” Gould said. “But the second batch of that funding (awarded this May) doesn’t have to be spent for another 18 months. It’s not exactly burning a hole in my pocket.”
