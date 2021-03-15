Stimulus payments from the federal government are scheduled to begin arriving in bank accounts this week.
With the signing of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act last Thursday by President Joe Biden, payments of $1,400 per person are scheduled to be sent by direct deposit starting this Wednesday. Paper checks will follow the week of March 22.
To qualify for the full payments, adjusted gross income must be less than $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples filing jointly.
So how will you spend your money?
Stimulus funds are generally intended to replace money lost in the collapse of the economy, rather than to stimulate economic demand. Economists say they expect Americans will generally play it safe with the third round of payments.
The National Bureau of Economic Research found that almost 60% of the money from the first round of stimulus payments went to pay down debt or into savings. Researchers at the University of Chicago found that households on average spent 40% of the first check, mostly for food, beauty items and other products that people hoarded in the early days of the pandemic. Little went to purchases like cars or appliances.
Economists reasoned that with lockdowns in place last spring, there were far fewer options for spending the money.
One other factor to watch this time, given the size of the checks: Economists say that the greater the check, the less likely people are to spend it.
In Lake Havasu City, residents appear to be split on the question of whether they’ll sock it away in a savings account, pay off debts, or go on a spending spree. Responding to a question posted on the News-Herald’s Facebook page, Havasu residents offered up ideas for how to spend the money.
Elisa Toy said she plans to put the money toward student loans. Kori Stocker O’Connell said she would pay for home repairs. John Rocco Imerti said he’d like to buy a new firearm. Kathy Haberland says she’ll use the money to pay bills. And Cathie Johnson-Keller said it was just enough to cover the money she owes back to the IRS on tax day next month.
Across the country it appears that a majority people are also saving their stimulus checks or using it for bills and debt.
With this third round of relief payments, Bank of America anticipates more of the funds will be saved in one way or another, not spent. In its survey of 3,000 people in late February, only 36% of respondents said they planned to spend the money. The rest had other plans: 9% planned to invest it, 25% would save it and 30% would use it to pay off debts.
Bank of America also found that every household income group planned to save much more than normal. Among high earners, people with household incomes of more than $120,000, 79% said they either planned to save it, pay off debts or invest it.
That same sentiment was echoed by 53% of people surveyed who had household incomes of less than $30,000. The lower-income group also reported the highest intentions of spending it on food, clothing and other needed purchasers.
Horizon Community Bank CEO Ralph Tapscott says that bank deposits are increasing but, it’s hard to tell if that is solely the result of stimulus checks or the other recent benefit programs such as the paycheck protection or economic disaster injury loan.
“It is hard to say what individuals will do with these funds, but bank deposits in most markets grew by two times their normal rate last year,” Tapscott said. “These are absolutely unprecedented times with almost $8 trillion infused into the U.S. economy.”
To check on the status of your stimulus check visit irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this story.
