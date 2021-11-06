The 16th “Bridge of Friendship” quilt show began Friday at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, opening to busy crowds of hobbyists and quilters alike.
The biennial event was hosted by the Havasu Stitcher’s organization. According to organizers, club members feared the show would be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic - but it would take more than a virus to loosen the threads that bind Havasu’s quilting community.
“It feels good to be back,” said Havasu Stitchers member Susan George. “We’re getting to socialize and we’re getting to sew again.”
Organizers have been preparing since as early as Monday, and more than 100 locally-stitched quilts will be on display throughout the two-day event.
“We all started with a memory of someone who made quilts, and we decided to do it ourselves,” George said. “We came together, and this has become a social event for us.”
California residents Dawn Miller and Marla Moore, of Idlewild, traveled to Havasu this week for the event. According to Moore, it was the least they could do - members of the Havasu Stitchers had traveled to Idlewild earlier this year to share their designs with Moore’s and Miller’s own quilting club.
“This is our addiction,” Miller said. “It’s like an art form, but in fabric. We stopped at one quilt shop on the way here, and then another. And we’re getting ideas here for our own quilt show.”
According to Moore, it’s a hobby that provides countless opportunities for craft and creativity.
“There are so many ways of doing it,” Moore said. “And there are the people you get to know. There are hundreds of new finds, and the people have so much in common.”
The “Bridge of Friendship” quilt show will continue at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to more than 100 displays, the event will also include awards presentations, a drawing, a treasure hunt and antique quilt presentations.
