Stockton Fire handcrew

Arizona Forestry's Lewis Crew, a Type 2 hand crew is assigned to night operations on the Stockton Hill Fire.

 Inciweb.wildfire.gov

KINGMAN— Lake Havasu City residents looking to escape the summer heat by heading to high country should be aware that while the Hualapai Mountains are currently fire free, there is likely to be smoke in the area courtesy of the Stockton Hill Fire 13 miles north of Kingman.

The fire, which was first detected at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, has since grown to 589 acres as of Thursday afternoon and is still 0% contained. The Incident Information System recorded 240 total personnel on site, including Department of Forestry and Fire Management hand crews and engines, Hotshot Crews, Bureau of Land Management resources, along with local cooperator engines and water tenders. Aircraft are also assigned to the fire and will be used when necessary.

