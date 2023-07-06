KINGMAN— Lake Havasu City residents looking to escape the summer heat by heading to high country should be aware that while the Hualapai Mountains are currently fire free, there is likely to be smoke in the area courtesy of the Stockton Hill Fire 13 miles north of Kingman.
The fire, which was first detected at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, has since grown to 589 acres as of Thursday afternoon and is still 0% contained. The Incident Information System recorded 240 total personnel on site, including Department of Forestry and Fire Management hand crews and engines, Hotshot Crews, Bureau of Land Management resources, along with local cooperator engines and water tenders. Aircraft are also assigned to the fire and will be used when necessary.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
“Hand crews assigned to the Stockton Fire conducted successful firing operations overnight, and despite very active fire behavior, were able to burn out around the southern and eastern flanks helping to slow the fire’s growth on those sides. On the southwest side of the fire, retardant lines are looking good and holding, but crews are working to strengthen those lines ahead of the Red Flag Warning. The fire remains active on the northwest side and is burning within steep, rugged terrain within the Cerbat Mountains,” Forestry Public Affairs Officer Tiffany Davila said Wednesday evening.
Some resources are also assigned to structure protection. No structures have been lost as of Thursday evening. But according to an Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management news release, the Shadow Canyon community is currently in “SET” (as in “ready, set, go”) per the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. If and when the fire hits a predetermined evacuation trigger point, those residents will be placed in “GO” status. Red Wing Canyon was placed in GO Tuesday night and that community remains evacuated.
“Low relative humidity is also contributing to the fire’s continued high activity and spread. The fire is burning through grass and brush and moving to the northwest toward the Shadow Canyon-area,” Davila said.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of northern Arizona, including Mohave County which started Thursday at 11 a.m. through Friday at 8 p.m. High winds, low relative humidity and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour are forecasted.
