Firefighting operations

Firefighting operations continued Wednesday north of Kingman as the Stockton Hill fire grew to 500 acres.

 Mohave County Sheriff’s Department

A wildfire that broke out July 4 near Kingman has resulted in evacuations, with the fire growing to around 500 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Stockton Hill Fire is mapped 13 miles north of Kingman, and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was detected at about 3:24 p.m., with multiple callers reporting smoke in the area west of Stockton Hill Road at milepost 12 north of Kingman.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.