A wildfire that broke out July 4 near Kingman has resulted in evacuations, with the fire growing to around 500 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Stockton Hill Fire is mapped 13 miles north of Kingman, and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was detected at about 3:24 p.m., with multiple callers reporting smoke in the area west of Stockton Hill Road at milepost 12 north of Kingman.
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is currently overseeing all fire operations. The agency said the fire first migrated through rocky terrain into the hills before threatening properties scattered through the Red Wing Canyon area.
“The fire is burning through grass and brush, moving to the north/northeast toward the junction of Red Wing Canyon Road and Stockton Hill Road,’’ the ADFFM reported late Tuesday night. “It remains very active on the eastern flank, along Hayden Ranch Road. The fire was mapped at 195 acres, but is likely larger due to the increased fire activity.”
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was 0% contained and roughly 500 acres. The Incident Information System recorded 150 total personnel on site. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen, no structures have been lost as of noon Wednesday. No official shelter has been established, but if a shelter is needed for evacuated residents, the Red Cross is responsible.
Aircraft, including large air tankers, single engine air tankers, air attack, a lead plane and helicopters assisted ground resources earlier in the day. One Department of Forestry and Fire Management Type 2 hand crew, two Hotshot crews, along with the Bureau of Land Management and local cooperator engines are also supporting the incident.
Two crews from the Bullhead City Fire Department also are involved in suppression operations.
