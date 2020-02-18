Rebecca Stone has been named as the new superintendent of the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
The appointment was announced at the governing board’s meeting Tuesday evening following a unanimous vote by the board.
Stone will officially begin duties on July 1, board President (Lisa) Roman said previously.
“We are offering full benefits, almost identical to the ones that Superintendent Asseier receives, although we did increase a couple of allowances — phone and vehicle — to keep pace with expenses,” Roman explained.
Stone will be paid a salary of $118,000 plus benefits.
Stone is from Manassas, Virginia. She has been the executive director of student services for Manassas City Public Schools since 2016. Previously, she was the director of special education for the same school district 2012 to 2016. The district, which is 30 miles from Washington, D.C., has 7,785 students.
Stone also has been a principal at three Virginia elementary schools. Previous to that, she was a special education teacher, 1990 to 2000.
With a doctorate in education of leadership, she also has a master’s in school administration (both from Virginia Commonwealth University), and a bachelor’s in special education from Mansfield University in Pennsylvania.
The announcement comes on the heels of two months’ work by the board in which its five members met in a series of executive sessions to review applications and to conduct interviews for the top candidates. The superintendent’s post will become vacant June 30. In October, District Superintendent Diana Asseier announced her plan to retire on that date. She has been leading the local school district since July 2016.
