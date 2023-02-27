A single stop light could put Mohave County at odds with the Arizona Department of Transportation next week, as county officials seek its removal from the area of White Hills on U.S. Highway 93.
That stoplight stands near the Last Stop Travel Center: For those traveling westbound through Arizona to Las Vegas, it’s the literal “last stop” before crossing the Nevada border. And according to county officials, that highway is designed with a priority on uninterrupted flow of traffic - an interruption which has now been caused by the stoplight’s construction last year.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City, proposed the issue for discussion at next week’s meeting of the county’s governing board, with a possible letter of request for the Arizona Department of Transportation to remove that stoplight altogether.
“It forces drivers to stop their travel on a proposed interstate highway,” Johnson said Monday. “It wastes fuel, time and increases the chance for accidents.”
The nearly 100 year-old highway spans 1,790 miles from Wickenberg to the city of Jasper, in Alberta. Department of Transportation officials hope to add U.S. 93 to the planned I-11 corridor, creating an interstate highway that will span from Nogales to Canada.
White Hills, which exists as a census-designated community near the Nevada border, possesses a population of fewer than 400 residents. The White Hills area lies within Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop’s home district.
“It’s a safety hazard,” Bishop said on Monday. “When you’re driving down 93 in the middle of the desert, you’re not expecting a traffic light to pop up. It leads to the possibility of a collision. I get complaints about it almost daily. When there are traffic accidents, it delays travel for people who are trying to get to work or go someplace else.”
Even as county residents and other travelers face delays and possible accidents due to the stoplight in White Hills, U.S. 93 is expected to receive $80 million in repairs and improvements through the end of this year under the Arizona Department of Transportation’s 2022 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote at its next meeting Monday in Kingman, on whether to approve a possible letter of request that the stoplight be removed by the Department of Transportation.
