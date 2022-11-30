Isaac Stopke

Senior running backs Isaac Stopke (left) and Evan Smith (right) kneel on the 23 and 21-yard lines ahead of their game against St. Mary’s last month, like they do every game.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

Senior running back Isaac Stopke’s impressive 2,277 yard season has put Lake Havasu High School’s football team on the map in the state of Arizona, and led the team to the semifinal round of playoffs.

Stopke is currently Arizona’s rushing leader this season with 270 carries for 2,277 yards and 33 TDs. In all 12 games this year, Stopke has rushed for at least 100 yards.

