Senior running back Isaac Stopke’s impressive 2,277 yard season has put Lake Havasu High School’s football team on the map in the state of Arizona, and led the team to the semifinal round of playoffs.
Stopke is currently Arizona’s rushing leader this season with 270 carries for 2,277 yards and 33 TDs. In all 12 games this year, Stopke has rushed for at least 100 yards.
The second place rushing leader, Gilbert Christian’s Sam Webb, is almost 300 yards behind Stopke. Webb has 1,988 yards on 148 carries and 20 TDs.
In the Knights’ postseason, Stopke has racked up two-straight 300 plus yard games. Stopke ran for 324 yards and six TDs in Havasu’s 49-24 defeat over Poston Butte in the first round, and ran for 335 yards and three TDs in Havasu’s most recent 35-34 win over Yuma Catholic in the quarterfinal round.
“To be on the road and beat both teams in front of their home crowd with thousands watching, it’s just insane,” offensive and defensive linemen Brody S said. “I got to give it to my running back, Isaac Stopke, for making the plays.”
Stopke repeatedly gives his offensive linemen credit for creating opportunities for him to run all over opponents, and praises his fellow seniors who he has grown up playing football with.
“Us seniors realize that each week could be our last week playing football together,” Stopke said. “So we’re enjoying it, but also working our rear-end off. You don’t want to lose a game and in five years sit back and think I could’ve done more. So everyone is giving it everything they got.”
His performance in the postseason thus far earned Stopke the Arizona Republic’s top high school football player of the week, ahead of players in all Arizona conferences.
If all goes according to plan, Stopke has the chance to end his senior season with 3,000 rushing yards, assuming he runs for over 300 yards in tomorrow’s semifinal round, and over 300 yards in the 4A state championship (assuming the Knights advance).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.