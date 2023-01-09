McCulloch & Jamaica

The intersection of Jamaica and McCulloch Boulevards maintains a heavy flow of traffic Monday afternoon. The intersection may soon be upgraded with new traffic signals, through funding offered by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

 Brandon Messick, Today’s News-Herald

There’s a price to be paid for bad driving in Lake Havasu City, but the city itself faces a much higher price for keeping its roads safe, and bad motorists a little safer.

The Lake Havasu City Council is scheduled on Tuesday to vote on whether to approve the use of $1.05 million in grant funding from the Arizona Department of Transportation to develop traffic signals, flash beacons and other modifications to roadways throughout the city.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.