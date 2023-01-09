There’s a price to be paid for bad driving in Lake Havasu City, but the city itself faces a much higher price for keeping its roads safe, and bad motorists a little safer.
The Lake Havasu City Council is scheduled on Tuesday to vote on whether to approve the use of $1.05 million in grant funding from the Arizona Department of Transportation to develop traffic signals, flash beacons and other modifications to roadways throughout the city.
That funding, provided through the State Highway Fund, would be used to design and construct a traffic signal at the intersection of McCulloch and Jamaica Boulevards. The resolution would also include two rectangular rapid-flash beacons and ADA sidewalk modifications on Acoma Boulevard to service walkways near Clubhouse Drive and Wood Lane. Speed feedback signs would also be erected on Acoma Boulevard between Green Drive and Wood Lane, with two additional speed feedback signs on McCulloch Boulevard approaching El Dorado Avenue.
Under the contract, the state would administer the design of those projects; and would advertise, bid, award and administer the construction of said projects. If the final cost of the project exceeds initial estimates, according to the potential grant agreement, Lake Havasu City would be responsible to pay that difference.
The Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization identified upgrades to the intersection of McCulloch and Jamaica Boulevards to be among its top priorities by 2026, citing serious injuries and one traffic fatality at the location last year.
According to statements last April by MPO Manager Justin Hembree, the projects planned for ADOT funding would modernize traffic control systems at key locations in Havasu, and ultimately make motorists more aware while traveling some of the city’s more populated pedestrian crossings and busier throughways.
The most recent fatal accident at the intersection of McCulloch and Jamaica Boulevards occurred in March, when the driver of a Toyota Corolla failed to stop at the intersection. The Corolla struck a Can-Am recreational vehicle driven by 26-year-old Keith Blanchard, ejecting Blanchard from his vehicle.
Blanchard was pronounced dead at the scene, and two of the Corolla’s passengers were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
