A commercial fire damaged a storage unit complex in the 1000 block of Empire Drive early Saturday morning. Lake Havasu City Fire units responded to a water flow fire alarm at the complex, where they found smoke coming from the roof. Companies forced entry into the involved storage unit and found a 24-foot boat on fire. Fire crews extinguished the rest of the smoldering boat interior and confirmed no other storage units were involved. There were no reported injuries to the firefighters.
