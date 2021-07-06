Plans that would allow storage units to be built at the northern most edge of Lake Havasu City limits are going back through the rezoning process with revisions that place a buffer between State Route 95 and the potential storage facilities.
The possibility of storage units being built along the highway proved to be the sticking point for councilmembers when the City Council held a public hearing to consider the original request on April 27. Multiple councilmembers noted that the area is the first thing people see when driving to Havasu from the north. The City Council did not make a motion at the time, allowing the request to fail without a vote.
The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hear the revised rezone request during a public hearing at its meeting at 9 a.m. today. The Commission had recommended approval of the previous request with a 6-1 vote at its March 17 meeting – Commissioner Chad Nelson cast the dissenting vote at the time.
Desert Land Group is handling the rezone and planned development requests for two separate property owners of the six lots in question – located between The Shops at Lake Havasu and the junction of State Route 95 and London Bridge Road. The area was originally planned and zoned for an auto mall. Desert Land Group CEO Mychal Gorden told the City Council during the meeting in April that he would work with the owners to address the council’s concerns and amend the request accordingly.
The new request would split the two largest lots and would rezone the portions closest to the highway with a planned development that would not allow storage units. The request would also rezone the portions of those lots not directly bordering SR95 to General Commercial – which would allow for storage units to be built there.
The original planned development for Havasu Auto Mall was approved by City Council back in 2007 with a master plan that included multiple car dealerships along with a couple restaurants or retail on some of the smaller lots in the area.
Since then the two lots closest to The Shops developed with Anderson Toyota, a Chevron gas station, and a McDonalds moving in – but the rest of the lots remained vacant for 10 years. Then, in 2017, the City Council approved a request to rezone three lots on the northwest portion of the property furthest from SR95. All three of those lots have since built, or are currently building, storage units.
During the April 27 public hearing multiple councilmembers said they supported the original rezone request for four smaller lots along SR95 closest to the junction with London Bridge Road. Specifically, they said they appreciated that those lots included a planned development that excludes storage units. But they said they would feel more comfortable if that buffer were extended along the highway to include the two larger lots requesting a rezone.
The current request for the four smaller corner lots is almost identical to the previous request that councilmembers indicated they supported. It retains the planned development that prohibits storage units in all those lots, along with the requirement that buildings on those lots have “architectural character.” The only difference is those lots would retain their current 36-foot maximum building height, up from the 25 feet allowed in General Commercial districts.
During the March meeting, several Commissioners said they would prefer the higher maximum heights because any building on those lots will serve as a commercial buffer between the highway and the storage units.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will be held in the Council Chambers inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. The City Council will hold another public hearing at a future meeting to make a final decision on the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.