The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending approval for a planned development that would allow storage units to be built on Sweetwater Avenue next to the South Point Condominiums.
Storage units, particularly along State Route 95, have been a hot topic in Havasu recently as the commission and the City Council have both expressed some concerns over such developments in prominent locations in town. But after discussing the particulars of the request by SJ Associates during its meeting Wednesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2 to recommend approval. Commissioners Don Bergen and David Diaz cast the dissenting votes.
The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make the final decision to approve or deny the request at a future council meeting.
SJ Associates is requesting to rezone 2.38 acres from its current Multiple Family/ Planned Development and create a new General Commercial/Planned Development on the lots at 3204 and 3208 Sweetwater Avenue. The planned development would specifically allow storage units to be built on the property.
Currently storage units are allowed in general commercial districts, but the City Council is scheduled to consider a proposal that would eliminate storage units as an acceptable use in those districts at its upcoming meeting Tuesday. If approved by council, this planned development would allow SJ Associates to move forward with its plans for storage units regardless of what the council decides next week.
The lots were originally included in the South Point Condo project, but both lots were abandoned from the housing plans when the market crashed in 2008. Joanne Pellerito, who was involved with the South Point Condos, said the condos that were built were difficult to sell, and there was no appetite to build more at the time. In 2015 the lots immediately west of South Point Condo were rezoned and the first phase of Boats & RV Storage was built on those lots. The lots at 3204 and 3208 Sweetwater Ave. are immediately east of the condos, and the developer said it would be phase two of the storage project.
Sweetwater Avenue currently has six storage unit developments stretching from the South Point Condos west to Candlewood Street.
Pellerito also noted that the lots were originally zoned as general commercial prior to being put in the current planned development as part of the condo project.
The properties are located half a block west of AZ West All Sports and across State Route 95 from Basha’s. The lots border Limited Multiple-Family/Planned Development zoning to the south, which has been built out with single family homes.
Commission discussion
Commissioner Chad Nelson kicked off discussion during the public hearing by noting that the maximum building height in a general commercial district is 25 feet, which is 5 feet lower than the current maximum height on those lots. Adam Pakes with SJ Associates also confirmed that the storage units will not be any taller than 20 feet.
Nelson also pointed out that the proposed project seems to make sense in that area due to the number of similar storage facilities already on Sweetwater Ave.
“On this project, whether it is good or bad, that whole Sweetwater area has become a storage street,” he said. “One of the things that is okay about it is there is actually a wall along the highway there that covers a lot of that stuff.”
Bergen, who voted against the recommendation of approval along with Diaz, said he felt this proposal goes against the city’s recent decisions.
“It is going to add more Highway 95 storage units – which we have been trying to avoid,” he said.
I'm okay with this living on the southside. The U-Haul turndown on the north. Bad decision and biased it appears.
