Unseasonably early winter weather is expected to bring between one and two inches of rain to Lake Havasu City from Wednesday night through Friday with the hardest rainfall expected on Thanksgiving Day.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Barry Pierce said there is currently no flash flood watch for Lake Havasu City, but he added that some flooding “may be possible” on Thursday. No thunder or lightning is expected during the storm.
“The hazard is really people traveling on slick roads, driving too fast, and not leaving enough space to break,” Pierce said.
Farther north, the storm is expected to drop a significant amount of snow, which could affect holiday travel. Snow is expected to accumulate at 4,000 feet but light dustings of snow may be found as low as 3,000 feet. Pierce said Northern Mohave County is expected to see between 6 and 12 inches of snow along I-40 east of Kingman and Colorado City. The Hualapai Mountains are predicted to receive 1 to 2 feet of snow.
Delays and cancellations are also expected at McCarran Airport in Las Vegas due to predicted low ceilings, wind, and fog.
In Lake Havasu City, the storm is expected to pick up tonight as temperatures drop to 49 degrees. The forecast predicts a high of 61 on Thanksgiving falling to 45 overnight, and a high of 56 on Friday with a low of 39 degrees. Chances of rain is 50 percent overnight tonight before rising to 90 percent on Thanksgiving. The chance of rain on Friday is 30 percent.
