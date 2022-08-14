A late afternoon storm broke through Havasu’s famed weather-resistant dome and drenched much of the city on Sunday. Wind and rain picked up in just before 5 p.m.
Paddleboarders and boaters in the Bridgewater Channel were scrambling to get off the water, while beachgoers hurried to take down their umbrellas and shades.
The first hour of the storm brought about 0.17 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service meter at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport.
Roadway flooding on U.S. 95 in Needles, California, prompted a water rescue by local firefighters in that area. According to the California Highway Patrol, at least three vehicles entered the water and became stuck. Video of the incident showed one vehicle starting to tip on its side.
Most occupants managed to get out of their vehicles, but firefighters had to help a person get out of a pickup truck.
Havasu Landing Marina’s replica of the Table Bluff lighthouse toppled over as a result of the storm. According to GoLakeHavasu, Havasu Landing had built the replica of Humboldt, California’s Table Bluff lighthouse in 2006.
The National Weather Service is predicting additional rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, with a marginal risk of flash flooding throughout Western Mohave County, including Lake Havasu City.
