Stormy weather drifting from Tropical Storm Hilary hit Lake Havasu City over the weekend.
The city and other community organizations are banding together to make sure all Lake Havasu City residents are safe.
Restoration Hope Church is offering shelter to those who are unhoused, camping or who have lost power. They are providing 24-hour shelter, food and clothes.
“The church needs to be open to the community for that,” said David Rose, pastor at Restoration Hope Church.
Over the weekend, Rose and other volunteers drove around picking people up who may be in need of shelter and brought them to the church.
“We started out with two (people),” Rose said. “We’re getting ready to go pick up more and I’d say we’ll have 10 to 15.”
Additionally, sandbags are available to members of the community at fire stations two and five.
“The City's emergency management team is working round the clock to implement necessary precautions, including increased staffing, road closures in flood-prone areas, and ensuring the availability of essential services,” reads a public announcement from the city. “We advise against any non-essential travel during severe weather conditions to avoid potential dangers and disruptions. If you must venture out, exercise extreme caution, and adhere to any traffic detours or road closures. Lake Havasu City thanks the community for their cooperation and encourages everyone to look out for one another during this challenging period.”
According to Morgan Stessman, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, this weather will continue throughout the week.
Stessman said that Monday should be a bit drier, but the monsoon thunderstorms will pick up on Tuesday.
“It will last through the end of the week, but it will decrease each day,” Stessman said.
She said to expect big, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Additionally, there is the possibility of flash flooding and tornadoes.
“They (the tornadoes) would be like quick spin-ups and then they would quickly dissipate,” Stessman said.
The temperature will remain cool for Monday and Tuesday but will be rising into the low hundreds starting on Wednesday.
Stessman encourages people to be cautious when leaving their houses.
“If it’s a flash flood warning, if you’re in washes or low-line areas, get out of those,” Stessman said. “With thunderstorms and tornadoes, you want to go inside to the lowest floor that you have and in an interior room without any windows.”
