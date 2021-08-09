The National Weather Service says storms could return to the Lake Havasu City region today and Tuesday, with increasing risk for flash floods on Tuesday afternoon, especially within Mohave County. Isolated thunderstorms are possible each afternoon after Tuesday. Long-term forecasts show moisture will linger in the Colorado River Valley area for the next two weeks, so continued monsoon storms are possible.
Storms could return to Havasu area today, Tuesday
- Today’s News-Herald
-
-
- 0
More from site
A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after a fam…
Several UniSource customers in Lake Havasu City have been without power for the la…
A Peach Springs man is expected to stand trial next month on charges stemming from…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.