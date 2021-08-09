Precipitation projections for next 14 days

The National Weather Service says storms could return to the Lake Havasu City region today and Tuesday, with increasing risk for flash floods on Tuesday afternoon, especially within Mohave County. Isolated thunderstorms are possible each afternoon after Tuesday. Long-term forecasts show moisture will linger in the Colorado River Valley area for the next two weeks, so continued monsoon storms are possible.

