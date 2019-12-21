More storms appear to be heading for the desert southwest and are expected to arrive just in time for Christmas.
Although the National Weather Service said storms are not expected to be quite as impactful as the winter weather during Thanksgiving this year, travel could still be impacted due to the inclement weather expected to leave behind snow between 4,000 and 6,000 feet and rain to the rest of the region. In Mohave County, NWS said some flooding is possible and slick road conditions are expected to increase traffic incidents.
Residents in Lake Havasu City can expect good weather through the weekend. Sunday is expected to be 69 degrees and mostly cloudy before the storms start to kick up. High temperatures in Havasu are expected to drop into the low 60s and high 50s throughout the week.
Precipitation is expected to begin in the Sierras on Sunday night, spread throughout the area on Monday, and continue to produce rain through at least Friday.
“Unfortunately, there is a lot of uncertainty at the moment as each system’s outcome will be based on how the previous one pans out,” NWS said in a press release.
NWS is expecting hazardous travel at times due to mountain snow, and cautioned that I-40 near Fort Rock may see winter travel conditions at times. Other possible problem spots include Highways 95, 93, and 395, Arizona 66, Arizona 389 and Nevada 160. It also said delays and cancellations are possible at McCarran Airport due to low clouds and rain predicted next week.
Although inclement weather is expected, NWS said the exact timing and amounts of precipitation are still unknown, and forecasts will likely change as the storms get closer.
