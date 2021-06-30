For the second time this month, heavy clouds hovered over Lake Havasu City, with clouds and possible rainfall continuing into this weekend. But according to the National Weather Service, skies could clear up in time for the Fourth of July.
As of Wednesday morning, weather service forecasts showed that Havasu residents could expect a 20% chance of thunderstorms throughout Wednesday afternoon, before skies cleared again by Thursday morning. Additional more rain could be on the way, weather officials said. The Weather Service says the highest chances for thunderstorms are Thursday and Friday, with a possibility of heavy rainfall, isolated flash flooding and erratic, gusty winds.
Stormy weather could continue into Sunday morning. Weather Service meteorologists say Havasu residents may see nearly-cloudless skies and high temperatures of 112 degrees throughout the July 4 holiday. The Weather Services says the Havasu area, along with much of the region, is a moderate risk for those who are sensitive to heat.
