Stormy weather predicted for Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend might be wet and windy, with monsoon storms possible through Sunday in Mohave County.
Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Mohave, Clark, and Lincoln Counties.
Thank you for reading!
Labor Day weekend might be wet and windy, with monsoon storms possible through Sunday in Mohave County.
Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Mohave, Clark, and Lincoln Counties.
The flood watch will go into effect for Lake Havasu City Thursday night and expire Saturday evening. Kingman and Bullhead City will also be under the flood watch.
Other areas specifically listed in the watch are Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
According to the weather service, intense rainfall has the potential to cause flash flooding.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected, and the threat of flooding will be most prominent on Friday and Saturday. A marginal wind threat is also in place.
Brian Planz with the National Weather Service said thunderstorms are possible due to monsoon moisture is moving in from the west.
“It might be a little drier down there on Sunday, but on Saturday we have storms forecasted," Planz said.
The last flood watch was in effect two weeks ago when Hurricane Hilary reached the west coast.
Mohave County was warned to prepare for a historic, record-breaking storm, but the intense rain fell short of expectations.
Planz said when dealing with storms, it is difficult to know when or where they will form.
“It is very hard to pinpoint exactly where they are going to develop, where the rain’s going to fall, the potential was there for it to happen, to say for sure it’s going to fall over where you’re at, that’s very difficult to forecast at this point,” Planz said.
With the approaching holiday weekend, many residents and visitors will be out on the lake.
Planz said storm possibilities don't necessarily mean everyone should stay off the lake, but they should be cautious.
“I would say that if you’re going to be out on the lake, people need to stay aware of the weather, keep an eye on the sky, and if they see thunderstorms developing they do need to head to a safe corridor or get off the lake,” Planz said.
Last week, the National Weather Service released data on regional rainfall for parts of eastern California and Western Arizona.
Some parts of Mohave County have had higher than normal rainfall for the year, including Kingman, which has received 2.03 inches of rain between June 15 and Aug. 25, with the average being 1.61 inches.
Following the predicted weekend storms, Planz said temperatures are predicted to be cooler than normal going into next week.
The National Weather Service is predicting highs in the mid-90s and lows in the high 70s.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A cloud could fall on the solar industry in Mohave County next week, as the county…
A Kingman teenager charged in a deadly traffic accident will enter not guilty plea…
Development in the foothills of Lake Havasu City has been a hot topic of discussio…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.