Stormy weather predicted for Labor Day weekend

A map of the southwest shows potential rain across Arizona starting around 5 p.m. Friday night. A flood watch was also issued for Mohave County, including Lake Havasu City, Kingman, and Bullhead City. 

 Map courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Labor Day weekend might be wet and windy, with monsoon storms possible through Sunday in Mohave County. 

Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Mohave, Clark, and Lincoln Counties. 

