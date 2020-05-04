When the coronavirus threat forced ASU Havasu to switch to online instruction, many of the university’s students packed up and left Lake Havasu City in late March, choosing to finish the spring semester from the safety of their parents’ homes.
But for 15 of ASU Havasu’s students, going home wasn’t an option – and still isn’t. The international students won’t have exit plans until global travel restrictions are lifted. When that happens is anyone’s guess.
In the meantime, the students’ spirits are high and they seem to be making the most of a knotty situation. As the academic year winds down, the teens continue to live in the university’s residence hall, stay in touch with their families through the internet and take joy in their on-campus friendships. Three of the students -- Aidanek Ruslanbekova of Kyrgyzstan, Nouran Elkhashap of Egypt and Tianjie Hu of China – talked about how they’re holding up.
Hunkered down in Havasu
While the coronavirus is a stark reminder of how far they are from home, all three students thought they are better off being in Havasu during the pandemic.
“If I don’t get to fly home this summer, I will be OK because this is life – it will not always go as planned. Moreover, better safe than sorry,” reasoned Ruslanbekova, noting that being healthy in Havasu is far more appealing than the risks of taking the 7,000-mile flight home and being exposed to thousands of passengers or people in airports along the way.
“I have accepted the virus situation and quarantine, so I am not scared of what is going on. I am just waiting until it is done,” she said.
Elkhashap’s family lives in Cairo. She said the city has much tighter residential controls than Havasu.
“No one is allowed to go outside their homes. My family has been at home for one month now,” she said.
Ruslanbekova said her family is also confined.
“The quarantine is very strict in my country. People are not allowed to drive except for some of them. My little sister is feeling happy more than anyone else because she has got everyone isolated in the house with her,” she said.
Hu is from Linyi, a large city in the Shandong province. He said his family is faring well.
“I am not that anxious to go back because there is still more I need to do. For example, summer classes that I signed up for,” he said. He would be subjected to extreme measures if he returned home.
“The policy of China right now is I (would) need to quarantine myself for 14 days in a hotel, and another 14 days in my home,” Hu said.
Online instruction
Some people take to online learning like a duck to water. Others, find it dull and lonely. The three students talked about making the adjustment.
“I like online classes; they are comfortable. However, I wish I had in-person science classes since I would not want to miss the practice lab classes,” Ruslanbekova said.
Hu had a mixed reaction.
“Some of the online classes have been going pretty well. My psychology class is well suited for the online module. However, my chemistry class was the total opposite. It was not working that well because it requires much more in-class personal interaction…we can’t get to the lab to experiment,” he said.
Elkhashap found that the online format isn’t her cup of tea.
“I don’t like online classes because I’d never done them before. It’s my first time to experience the online classes in English, so it’s hard to have the same confidence in speaking out loud like I had in my in-person classes,” she said.
Fighting loneliness
For safety’s sake, the students no longer have roommates. Each night, students retreat to their own rooms to study or be alone with their thoughts. When the sun goes down, loneliness can creep in. But most of the time, the students said their strong friendships with each other keeps them afloat.
“I am not feeling lonely,” Ruslanbekova said. “We have made a family in the dormitory here. We are all ready to support each other anytime.”
Hu has an off-and-on relationship with loneliness.
“Although I do have plenty of friends around me and kind people are helping me, feeling lonely is inevitable when you are far apart from your family and your home culture,” he said.
There are days when Elkhashap grows weary of the isolation.
“Sometimes I feel so lonely, especially during the night,” she said. “There is no problem in hanging out with friends in the morning, but when I overthink and remember my family during the night, I get lonely.”
Daily check-in
Every day at 4:30 p.m., Campus Director Raymond Van der Reit said he visits the students outside the residence hall. Carla Harcleroad usually accompanies him. She will be the new campus director as of July 1.
“We meet with them face-to-face every day. They’re in good shape,” Van der Reit reported. “The situation is really very manageable. Our goal is to support them with housing and to make sure they have sufficient food. We want to take care of the students who remain here through no fault of their own.”
The students’ meal plan will continue through June 12. After that date, ASU Havasu will join forces with community partners to provide meals for the teens.
Van der Reit had high praises for local residents who have taken the students under their wings.
“Community members bring cookies, gifts of food and treats that pick up their spirits. They bring toilet paper, toiletries and other gestures of support,” he said. “The students’ families appreciate us and our community for keeping their kids safe.”
To join in the effort or to arrange to drop off donations for the students, call 928-854-9705.
