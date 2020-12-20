It’s typically difficult to find a vacation rental in Lake Havasu City this time of year, but the covid-19 pandemic has turned the city’s typical visitor trends on its head.
After a banner summer season that saw an unusually high influx of weekender and other short term visitors come to Havasu from Southern California, vacation rentals have had an unusual number of vacancies this holiday season.
Patti Mentch, Chair of the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors’ Property Management group, said the rental market changes from a short term market in the summer to longer stays in the winter. The vast majority of winter rentals in Havasu go to snowbirds who stay in town for three to five months at a time. There are still lots of snowbirds in Havasu this winter, but there are also houses available to rent which is rare this time of year.
But in an unusual year, Mentch said the winter rentals have gone largely as local property managers had expected.
Mentch said her agency, Integrity Arizona Real Estate, hasn’t had any vacancies since early fall but she stays in touch with other property managers in the association and an informal poll with responses from all but a few agents found approximately 113 vacancies in town this week. That is up slightly from a similar poll taken just before Thanksgiving that reported 82 vacancies citywide. Mentch said the rising number of vacancies in the last month is likely because more property managers responded to the inquiry in December than in November, recent cancellations as the pandemic worsens locally, and a few more vacation rental properties hitting the Havasu market in recent months.
“We, too, had to make some tough business decisions as well as help our owners navigate the impact of this pandemic on the vacation rental businesses - locally and industry wide,” Mentch said.
Competition for winter rentals in Havasu typically starts in the spring before the current crop of snowbirds return home.
“Under normal circumstances pre-covid we are pretty much booked up by August or September,” Mentch said. “Oftentimes winter guests, even before they leave somewhere in February or March, if they aren’t going to come back to that same house they will start looking for next year’s house and book it before they leave. Obviously that didn’t happen this year, but that is the typical plan.”
The rest of the vacation rentals are usually scooped up by late summer, but Mentch said phone calls for bookings have been slow and noticeably dropped off in about October.
“The phone isn’t ringing like it used to,” she said.
Although Mentch said covid is likely the number one factor for a slower-than-normal snowbird season, there are also more vacation rental properties available as the market continues to grow in Havasu.
Many of Havasu’s frequent snowbirds come from Canada, but that international travel has been curtailed this year with the U.S.-Canadian border still closed.
But many of the snowbirds from the States have made their customary migration south to Havasu.
“We still have our die-hards that are coming in from Minnesota, Wisconsin and some of the other Midwest states, but we also get our share here from the West and the Northwest - Idaho, the Dakotas, Washington, Oregon,” Mentch said.
Vacation rentals initially slowed down last spring when the coronavirus pandemic started hitting the United States, and many snowbirds decided to head home early, particularly Canadians who had to get home before the border closed. But Mentch said that early trend changed quickly in late spring and throughout the summer.
“The sun came out on May 1 and the phone never stopped ringing. We went all summer long with barely an opportunity to block off for cleaning,” Mentch said of property managers throughout the city. “We had to jump on top of that right away because people were back-to-back booking and we have never really experienced that at that magnitude. We can handle it here or there, but we just got slammed and it didn’t stop until about October.”
Overall 2020 has been pretty good to vacation rental properties in Havasu.
Even with a few more vacancies than normal this winter, Mentch said she believes the busy summer made up for any lost revenue over the last few months.
“During the summertime everybody in Southern California that could get out got out and came here,” she said. “We had a huge summer. A summer we haven’t seen in over 20 years in terms of rentals.”
