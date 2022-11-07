Havasu Regional Medical Center holds its annual scarecrow competition this week, with entries designed by doctors and staff from 15 hospital departments. According to hospital media representative Jeni Coke, hospital visitors and employees may vote on their favorite entries until Monday.
“We’ve already received 400 ballots,” Coke said on Friday. “The departments get super-creative, and it’s a great team-building exercise for our departments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.