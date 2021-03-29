Lake Havasu City will begin its annual street sealing program this week. City officials say the public works department's maintenance services division will begin chip sealing throughout the city on Wednesday, for approximately three weeks. The program is part of the annual pavement preservation program contract. A contractor will place approximately 375,000 square yards of polymer-modified chip seal surface over 19 miles of streets around the city.
The city says the chip sealing process is an efficient and cost-effective method of prolonging the life of paved streets.
Residents and businesses located along streets being resurfaced will receive door hanger notices approximately five days before construction begins. Residents should refrain from parking on the streets and should remove all vehicles from the street the day the work is scheduled. Additionally, the city says residents should avoid releasing water onto the streets while the work is being completed.
Speed limit reductions will be in place through the work areas. Drivers can expect delays and traffic controls along affected streets.
For information, call the city at 928-855-3377.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.