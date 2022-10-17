Fire District

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Monday to deny the district impact statement for a proposed new fire district in the Valle Vista, Truxton and Hackberry areas.

 Special to Today’s News-Herald

WASHINGTON – Bryan Jeffries does not think one-tenth of one penny is too much to ask for the benefit of fire districts across Arizona “that are in a complete crisis.”

“Revenues for funding our vital emergency services have been cut drastically over the last decade, and so that funding needs to be made up for somehow,” said Jeffries, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.