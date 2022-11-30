Free movie night

Mohave Community College’s Student Nurse Association Lake Havasu Chapter is hosting a free movie night on Friday evening. Community members will be treated to the “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” holiday film starring Jim Carrey.

As one of the higher education institutions in Lake Havasu City, Mohave Community College has continued to create inclusive events for the surrounding community. Two upcoming events hosted by the Student Nurse Association Lake Havasu Chapter have given additional exposure to the campus.

On Friday evening, the association will welcome residents to enjoy a free movie night with the 2000 holiday film “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” featuring Jim Carrey as the scornful titular character. Beth Hoovan, club advisor and nursing resident faculty, says those attending should plan on bringing their own chairs and blankets.

