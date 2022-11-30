As one of the higher education institutions in Lake Havasu City, Mohave Community College has continued to create inclusive events for the surrounding community. Two upcoming events hosted by the Student Nurse Association Lake Havasu Chapter have given additional exposure to the campus.
On Friday evening, the association will welcome residents to enjoy a free movie night with the 2000 holiday film “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” featuring Jim Carrey as the scornful titular character. Beth Hoovan, club advisor and nursing resident faculty, says those attending should plan on bringing their own chairs and blankets.
Movie attendees are encouraged to dress in sleepwear for a chance to win the event’s pajama contest. The association is also providing free holiday stockings to the first 100 children who arrive on campus along with other complimentary refreshments provided throughout the evening.
Friday night’s event will be the third movie hosted by the association. Last December, the group showed “The Polar Express” and in the spring, invited residents to a viewing of “Peter Rabbit.”
“It’s free for the kids and in a safe environment,” Hoovan said. “Between doing the Pumpkinfest and us now adding this, it just gives us more exposure in the community, especially with nursing.”
Following the holiday movie screening will be the association’s Tip A Nurse Fundraiser at Chico’s Tacos on Friday, Dec. 9. The group’s first fundraiser was held at Burgers by the Bridge with the second being held at Mudshark Brewery and Public House.
During a typical fundraiser, student nurses don their uniforms and bus tables at the establishment chosen for the occasion. Tips that are left by diners are then dispersed amongst the restaurant and the nurses, Hoovan says. Money raised during the group’s last fundraiser was used to purchase supplies for Friday evening’s movie night.
With this being the third fundraiser, Hoovan shares that participating restaurants are continuously grateful of the nurses’ support.
“They are so appreciative of it because the waitress staff is stretched thin,” Hoovan said. “Instead of asking people for money, we might as well work for our money.”
Friday’s movie night will begin at 6 p.m. in the parking lot by the 800 building on MCC’s Lake Havasu City campus located at 1977 Acoma Blvd. W. Hoovan advises attendees to park in the main parking lot off of Acoma Boulevard and walk towards the back parking lot for the event.
The Tip A Nurse Fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 9 will be held at Chico’s Tacos located at 1641 McCulloch Blvd. N. beginning at 5 p.m. until close.
