Local Lake Havasu City college nursing students are headed back to primary school.
At their monthly school board meeting last week the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board unanimously voted to approve student placement agreements with both the Arizona State University and Mohave Community College nursing programs. Now with the board’s approval college nursing students may be in LHUSD schools completing their required clinical experience hours as soon as next month.
According to MCC Nursing Program Director, June Weiss, MCC’s four campuses have 296 nursing students. Of these, 88 nurses in training will have the opportunity to complete their required pediatric clinical hours at LHUSD.
Salina Bednarek, senior director of prelicensure nursing programs at ASU’s Edson College, says that all 29 nursing students at ASU Havasu are able to take part in the agreement to complete their pediatric clinical hours.
Nursing students will work eight hour days anywhere from three to five days a week. According to Weiss and Therese Speer, Senior Director Health Programs and Internships and Clinical Associate Professor at ASU’s Edson College, students will learn things such as the school nurse role and what that entails, what to do when development is not consistent with the age of the child and to view education in a rural setting
Speer says exposure to rural healthcare was something that LHUSD human resource director Lindsey Bitterman and other schools employees were passionate about when she spoke with them.
“The hopes that bachelor of science nursing students will enjoy rural nursing and stay in the area,” Speer said.
Healthcare worker shortages has been a long term problem for Mohave County with leaders meeting last month in Bullhead City to try and find solutions to the shortage. Officials with Havasu Regional Medical Center said in January the hospital had 200 openings across all departments.
Both Bednarek and Weiss say that nursing students need over 400 hours of clinical experience in different fields of healthcare to graduate. Weiss says that MCC students specifically need 45 hours of pediatric clinical hours.
Both Speer and Weiss say ASU and MCC reached out to the school district because both programs had a need for “meaningful pediatric clinical experiences.”
“The national testing for nurses focuses on normal growth and development of children, immunizations, communication, and ways to encourage healthy lifestyles,” Weiss explained. “The (MCC) Clinical Skills Program Manager, Amanda Hammon, recognized that local school systems would be a great way to get students exposure to these concepts. An agreement was already in place with schools in Kingman, so this was a logical next step.”
Nursing students normally complete their required clinical hours at a myriad of healthcare but both colleges say the covid-19 pandemic complicated that. In fact Bednarek says the Arizona State Board of Nursing issued an emergency declaration at the start of the pandemic allowing nursing programs to “apply for a temporary waiver to substitute direct patient care clinicals and instruction with simulations so that students were not penalized or at risk of not graduating for something out of their control.”
“The pandemic has certainly had an impact on accessibility to facilities, especially in the beginning and at times during surges,” Bednarek said. “It’s one of the reasons we’ve sought out additional, unique opportunities for our students to get hands-on experience. Early on in the pandemic, we had students helping with COVID-19 testing, then they moved onto administering COVID vaccines. We’ve been mostly back to in-person clinicals since last fall.”
MCC’s rural location also poses an issue for placing nursing students in clinicals because of the limited number of facilities in the area.
“MCC is fortunate that we have less competition with other programs and that the relationships we have with local clinical partners is strong and meaningful,” Weiss said.
The student agreement between LHUSD and MCC is set to begin on March 1 and last until June 1, 2025. ASU’s agreement with the school district also starts on March 1 but lasts until March 1, 2027.
