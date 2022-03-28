An afternoon showcase of art was held at the Christine’s Fine Art Gallery on Saturday.
Gallery owner and art teacher, Christine Link, displayed artwork from the various students currently attending her classes.
Link, who opened her gallery and began teaching 23 years ago, took great pride in the work of her students. “I don’t have to look at the signature, I know whose work it is,” Link said.
There are around 20 students, mostly adult artists, who work alongside Link perfecting their crafts. She holds four classes a week, focusing on all mediums including pottery.
When the warm summer months come along, Link finds herself with more free time to spend working on her own artwork.
Vicki Storvick, a resident of Minnesota, calls herself a “snowbird” since she resides in Lake Havasu City from January to March each year. She is a student of Link who specializes in oil paintings.
Storvick started creating art in the 1970s and has grown to include watercolor paintings, pottery, and quilting.
All the art featured during the showcase was completed by Link’s students.
Christine’s Fine Art Gallery is located at 2069 W. Acoma Blvd.
