The parking lots of Thunderbolt Middle School and Lake Havasu High School were filled with more students than there had been in over a year. Both schools returned to full-time, in-person schedules on Monday.
On the first day of the fourth quarter 1,256 students reported for classes at LHHS. Thunderbolt Middle School officials declined to share the latest attendance numbers.
Just two weeks ago those attendance numbers on campus were cut in half.
For some of the students the first day of fourth quarter also felt like the first day of the school year.
“(The first day) went pretty well,” LHHS student Jazzlyn Cacao said. “It was a little confusing for the people who just got distance learning because they had to find their way around.”
Cacao had been on the hybrid learning model but helped some of her distance-learning friends find their way around as they returned to campus..
In March of 2020, students throughout Lake Havasu Unified School District went on spring break, only to have in-person instruction suspended as the coronavirus pandemic raged on. Elementary students were allowed to return to school on full-time schedules in September, but middle school and high school students were kept on hybrid schedules. Middle school students, for example, attended physical classes just two days a week.
Students at Thunderbolt were divided into two groups by their last name. Students with last names starting with A-K would attend campus on Monday, Tuesday and then work from home for the rest of the week. The other group would attend campus on Thursdays and Fridays.
The same system was used at LHHS with students in the A-K group attending periods 1 thru 3 on Monday and periods 4 thru 6 on Tuesdays. Wednesday at both schools were used as a deep cleaning day.
Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Rebeca Stone made the announcement that Thunderbolt and LHHS would return to a full day schedule on Feb. 24, a week before the governor issued an executive order ordering schools to reopen by March 15 or after spring break.
In her announcement, Stone pointed to improving benchmarks in Lake Havasu City and work with the health department and the reason to return the middle school and high school to a full schedule.
As of March 22, Mohave County has 66 positive cases per 100,000 people and 10.7 percent positivity. The Mohave County Health Department says Havasu’s new case counts fall within the substantial transmission category and its percent positivity falls into the high transmission category.
