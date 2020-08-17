Classrooms are no longer sitting vacant at Calvary Christian Academy, and the hallways are filled again with the sounds of the school day. In-person instruction is back in full swing, with a few pandemic-proof adjustments.
Currently, there are nearly 300 students enrolled across the academy’s three campuses — and there are plenty more who are eager to join.
“I’ve got wait lists on every single classroom and so many families interested,” Administrator Julie Morones said. “It breaks my heart because you want to be able to say yes, but we kept to the numbers we already have.”
CCA students were welcomed back for their first day of school Monday, and by mid-morning, things were going smoothly, Morones said.
“Families are thrilled,” she said. “We’ve put out multiple parent surveys, as well as staff surveys, and they all wanted to be here.”
By sticking to the same number of students as last year, class sizes can stay small and safety precautions, like social distancing, are more manageable, she said. Small classes also allow for the least amount of people to be exposed to the virus in case a student tests positive. On average, there are about 15 students in each classroom, Morones said.
“We did not expand. We felt like that isn’t the purpose of what we’re doing here,” she said. “As much as we love our families, we didn’t look at this as an opportunity for growth because we need to keep our class sizes small.”
The return to in-person instruction is not without precautions.
Students are expected to wear a face covering when they arrive to school, and once they are inside the classroom, they can be removed. Staff members wear their face masks and/or shields constantly.
Student temperatures were also taken Monday morning before they were admitted into classrooms, and all staff members were tested for covid before working. So far, they haven’t had anyone test positive, Morones said, and they’ll continue to test staff every couple of weeks.
Sanitation measures have also been amped up. Sinks were installed all over campus, including the playground area, to ensure there are plenty of handwashing stations. Classrooms are also disinfected using foggers with three percent-grade peroxide, Morones said.
CCA utilized its “covid wellness team” to come up with their safety measures. The team consisted of a couple of local doctors who oversaw all of the school’s plans, providing guidance and suggesting tweaks to keep student and staff safety at top priority.
They’re also trying to add an element of fun to all of the precautions in place, Morones said. Some staff face shields feature princess crowns, flowers, animals or robots, for example. Classes have also been challenged to create their own how-to video for handwashing. They’re required to watch a video by the CDC about proper hand-washing each morning, so Morones thought it would be fun for them to see their fellow classmates doing it instead.
The school’s virtual program is still being offered as well, for families that aren’t quite comfortable being back in classrooms yet. About 25 families are taking advantage of that, Morones said.
“When they feel ready, their kiddo has a spot in that classroom, and because it’s paced identically to the curriculum of what’s happening in the classroom, they can step right back in,” she said.
“I’m very, very blessed to have a small number of students to work with,” Morones added. “Our wonderful friends at the district are doing their very best, but they have so much more complicated things to work with, so we’re grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.