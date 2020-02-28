Young teens from Lake Havasu City and Kingman area middle schools competed in the Middle School Math Challenge at ASU Havasu Feb. 28. 

Coordinator and ASU math professor Eric Aurand said the top overall school was Kingman Academy. Second place was won by Thunderbolt Middle School and Telesis took third.

Other categories and winners included:

Top School Mathematician

Calvary: Jordan Rikerd

Kingman Academy: Jacob Batty

Telesis: Luc Gelito

Thunderbolt: Emily Blake

Wallace: Anthony Villafana

White Cliffs: Xander Solomon

Top 7th Grade Individuals

First: Xander Solomon, White Cliffs

Second: Jacob Batty, Kingman Academy

Third: Tanner Mazick, Thunderbolt

Fourth: Luc Gelito, Telesis

Fifth: Jordan Rikerd, Calvary

Sixth: Nathaniel Stuart, Thunderbolt

Top 8th Grade Individuals

First: Emily Blake, Thunderbolt

Second: Robert Minden, Thunderbolt

Third: Tyler Thompson, Thunderbolt

Second: Tristan Puskarov, Kingman Academy

Fifth: Japen Patel, Thunderbolt

Sixth: Cole Gilje, Telesis

Top 7th Grade Teams

First: Jacob Batty, Karen Lingenfelter and Rolan De La Pena of Kingman Academy

Second: Max Haflich, Karma Ahtou and Xander Solomon of White Cliffs

Third: Austin Alba, Shelby Mcgregor and Tanner Mazick of Thunderbolt

Top 8th Grade Teams

First: Noah Petrauschke and Tristan Puskarov of Kingman Academy

Second: Lukas Ware, Emily Blake and Kaia Lam of Thunderbolt

Third: Robert Minden, Adison Smith and Japen Patel of Thunderbolt

