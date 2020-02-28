Young teens from Lake Havasu City and Kingman area middle schools competed in the Middle School Math Challenge at ASU Havasu Feb. 28.
Coordinator and ASU math professor Eric Aurand said the top overall school was Kingman Academy. Second place was won by Thunderbolt Middle School and Telesis took third.
Other categories and winners included:
Top School Mathematician
Calvary: Jordan Rikerd
Kingman Academy: Jacob Batty
Telesis: Luc Gelito
Thunderbolt: Emily Blake
Wallace: Anthony Villafana
White Cliffs: Xander Solomon
Top 7th Grade Individuals
First: Xander Solomon, White Cliffs
Second: Jacob Batty, Kingman Academy
Third: Tanner Mazick, Thunderbolt
Fourth: Luc Gelito, Telesis
Fifth: Jordan Rikerd, Calvary
Sixth: Nathaniel Stuart, Thunderbolt
Top 8th Grade Individuals
First: Emily Blake, Thunderbolt
Second: Robert Minden, Thunderbolt
Third: Tyler Thompson, Thunderbolt
Second: Tristan Puskarov, Kingman Academy
Fifth: Japen Patel, Thunderbolt
Sixth: Cole Gilje, Telesis
Top 7th Grade Teams
First: Jacob Batty, Karen Lingenfelter and Rolan De La Pena of Kingman Academy
Second: Max Haflich, Karma Ahtou and Xander Solomon of White Cliffs
Third: Austin Alba, Shelby Mcgregor and Tanner Mazick of Thunderbolt
Top 8th Grade Teams
First: Noah Petrauschke and Tristan Puskarov of Kingman Academy
Second: Lukas Ware, Emily Blake and Kaia Lam of Thunderbolt
Third: Robert Minden, Adison Smith and Japen Patel of Thunderbolt
