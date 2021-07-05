Some of Lake Havasu City’s future leaders in the STEM field received a little extra instruction this summer.
This past month, the Lake Havasu Unified School District hosted the STEM Academy at Lake Havasu High School. Seventy students from grades four through eight attended the week-long academy, where they got a head start on high school level concepts involving the four pillars of STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Just like STEM, the academy had four instructors — including high school teacher Michelle Burke — who each taught a different area of the STEM curriculum.
“One instructor did something more focused on math and slopes, then one instructor ran a crime scene investigation, and then the other one combined math and science and did something with weights,” Burke said.
Being a computer science teacher, Burke handled the technology aspect of STEM. Because the students she was working with were younger than her regular students, Burke decided to spend the week giving students a wide sample of lessons she teaches in high school.
“I ended up theming each day separately so they learned something brand new each day,” Burke said.
During their week in Burke’s class, students got to code their own games, where they played as a squid swimming through the ocean, created the World War II era Enigma cypher out of a Pringles can and fixed broken programming code. According to Burke, the feedback from students and parents was positive.
“One of the students’ parents is a teacher, so she contacted me at night saying he is all over this,” Burke said.
If she was to do this again, Burke says based on feedback, she would change her lesson plan so that the students were working on one big project they could complete over the week.
Burke says that the biggest driving force behind getting the academy up and running was school board member and ASU instructor Eric Aurand. Along with finding instructors for the academy and the location, Aurand also created brain teasers the students could do at home to win prizes like an Amazon gift card.
“This is one of his passions, and I believe he is trying to get a pool of students coming through so that as they age, they become stronger at STEM type careers,” Burke said.
