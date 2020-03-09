A band of Telesis students landed in some hot water on Monday morning when they assembled to protest the dismissal of a popular teacher.
As a result of the two-hour peaceful protest, approximately 50 students were suspended from school for the day. One by one, they ended up in the school’s main office to call their parents for a ride home. The participating students are in grades seven through 12.
Telesis Superintendent Sandy Breece defended the suspensions.
“It’s a safety issue. We want students to be safe and go to their classes,” Breece said. “I know the students are unhappy — I get that. But we want them to be safe.”
The superintendent said the safety issue stemmed from the students’ “sit-in” that clogged a hallway in front of the classroom door of the dismissed teacher.
The youth named their protest “Caps for Capps” as a tribute to teacher Chassie Capp, who was abruptly dismissed on Sunday. A student at Telesis since she was in the fourth grade, senior Kyah Shaw said that in a show of solidarity, students planned the protest via social media on Sunday. The plan was for the youth to wear hats to school and not remove them.
“We sat outside of (Capp’s) classroom holding signs,” Shaw said, describing the “Caps for Capps” protest.
Capp said she was touched by the protest. “The moment I saw the first ‘Caps 4 Capps’ (sign), I broke down in tears,” she said.
A long-time educator, Breece said she understood the teens’ passion.
“All of us at Telesis support children’s rights to freedom of speech and the right to assemble peacefully. But they were blocking a hallway outside a classroom. It became a safety issue.”
The students reportedly demanded an explanation from Breece about the dismissal. She declined to offer one, so the protest followed.
It was rumored that the students planned to protest again on Tuesday.
“And they’ll get suspended again,” Breece said. “They have a choice, don’t they?”
Capp, the dismissed teacher, said she’s a Havasu native. She has taught math and psychology at Telesis for four years and taught elsewhere for seven years.
“When I turned in my intent form, I said that I didn’t intend to return to Telesis as a teacher for the 2020-21 school year,” Capp said, noting that she’s puzzled by Breece’s decision.
“She called me on Sunday and told me I’m not a team player, to not return and to leave my keys in the drop box. Well, if not working the booth at the swap meet on Sundays — my day off — to recruit students is not being a team player, then I guess I’m not,” she said. “Thank you to all of my students for standing up for me and the parents that supported their children’s voices.”
Breece refused to discuss the school’s personnel matter because it would violate Telesis policy. But she did confirm that during the current academic year, other teachers have been dismissed.
“There have been three individuals this school year 2019-2020 that Telesis released from their contracts,” Breece said in an email.
