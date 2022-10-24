Middle and High School students at the Lake Havasu Unified School District are focusing the positives this week.
Starting on Monday the 5013c charity, Rachel’s Challenge is holding it Chain Reaction program for the sophomores at Lake Havasu High School. According to the non-profit’s website Rachel’s Challenge’s mission is to address “the root causes of school violence, bullying, prejudice, and self-harm through social-emotional learning programs that build connection, hope and resilience.”
Rachel’s Challenge takes its name from Rachael Scott, the first victim of the Columbine School Shooting. Inspired by their daughter who believed in the power of kindness and compassion, Scott’s family created Rachael’s Challenge to spread Rachel’s message.
“The group talks about how out of that tragedy (Rachel’s) family found a way to create opportunities for change for kids because Rachel’s whole goal for life was to bring joy to the people around her and spread kindness,” LHUSD communications and outreach coordinator Andrea Helart said.
Helart says the LHHS sophomore class will split up into four groups with one group attending the anti-bullying program each day.
During the actual program, Helart says the students will get into smaller groups and complete activities that are designed to open themselves up to others.
“You build relationships and openness between the people you are with, so it gets people comfortable with being around each other,” Helart said.
It won’t just be students involved, however. Helart says community members such as parents, guardians, teachers, administrators, police officers and elected officials have been invited to participate as adult facilitators, leading the small groups.
“This allows youth to see another side of these adults in addition to their assigned community roles,” Helart said.
While representatives from Rachel’s Challenge are at the high school for four days next week, Helart says they will stop by Thunderbolt middle school Thursday morning for an assembly that briefly introduces them to the program.
One thing the middle schoolers will get the chance to do that the sophomores won’t, Helart says, is creating a mural made up of their handprints. The handprints are inspired by Rachel
“It is so they can commit to making a positive change in their environment,” Helart said.
The high school is holding a Rachel’s Challenge community event where the non-profit will go more into detail about their organization on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. in the new gym at the high school.
