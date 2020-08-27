Students will be back in Telesis Center for Learning classrooms starting Monday — but as expected, school will look a little different this year thanks to the pandemic.
Since Aug. 3, Telesis students have been learning virtually through online distance learning. Telesis released their reopening plan Wednesday evening, which allows kindergarten through 5th grade students to return to in-person instruction Monday, Aug. 31. Sixth grade through 12th grade students are tentatively invited to return back to campus after fall break on Oct.12.
Online learning will continue to be an option for students who aren’t quite ready to make the return to campus. Principal and founder Sandra Breece said they’ll be able to jump back into in-person learning at the start of the second and third quarters. If they decide to revert back to online learning after experiencing the classroom again, students can do that as well.
“We want to give everybody the chance to give it the thought it deserves, because it is a big decision, and we want it to be the right decision,” Breece said.
Small class sizes and individualized instruction have always been the philosophy of Telesis, Breece said, so this year won’t be any different. Pre-pandemic, there were about 20 students in each class. Now, their goal is to hold classes to a size of 12-15 students where possible to help keep kids socially distanced.
Classrooms have also been equipped with “a sanitation kit” to disinfect classrooms between usage, the plan reads, and regular disinfectant fogging will be done as well. All of the campus drinking fountains have been replaced with water dispensing fountains.
Masks will also be required for both students and staff, social distancing will be implemented wherever possible, and temperatures will be taken every day before students enter classrooms. Staff will also be monitoring for symptoms of illness.
Telesis staff also developed a system to guide the flow of traffic on campus, with one-way signage and a map to help minimize cross-traffic contact between students and staff navigating from building to building.
All other protocols and guidelines detailed in the school’s Roadmap to Reopening will be followed. The roadmap can be found on the Telesis website at tpa-media.s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/Telesis_Mitigation_Plan_2020.pdf or online at HavasuNews.com.
Paw Prints Preschool kids have been back on campus since August 17. The preschool is a private, tuition-based entity, and Breece said it gave Telesis the “chance to do a mini-trial run, and it’s working out very successfully.”
“Younger children have a much, much harder time with online instruction, even when parents are right by their side,” Breece said, mentioning kindergarten through 2nd grade students specifically. “So much of their learning is socially based.”
For that reason, Breece felt it was important to make sure elementary students can return to in-person instruction as soon as possible.
Older students seem to be having much more success with the online learning platform, Breece said, especially grades 6 through 12. The school uses Google Classroom in addition to Synergy, ParentVUE and StudentVUE to conduct classes and keep in touch with families.
“Our online program at those levels is working very well,” Breece said. “Teachers love it, parents love it, and most importantly, students love it.”
The school has contributed to the statewide drop in enrollment numbers, Breece said, but an exact number of enrolled students this school year in comparison to last was not provided as of Thursday afternoon.
“I can’t deny it, but we’re excited and anxious for the future because we know it’s going to be better,” Breece said, speaking about the decrease of students. “We feel that after we begin to reopen, because we’re doing it in phases, that they’ll see that we are a great program and we’ve tried to cross all of the T’s and dot all of the I’s.”
Once students do return to campus, the school plans to hold a celebration of 30 years in operation.
“We’re so excited to celebrate 30 years, even if it is a pandemic birthday,” Breece said. The school was started by Breece in 1991, with just nine students.
“The campus has just grown in so many different ways and on so many different levels, all very positive,” she said, “and it could never have happened unless I found lots of good people along the way, and there’s been many of them, from 1991 until today.”
One thing she’s learned over the years is that taking a chance and a little bit of a risk often leads to good things. When she began the endeavor of opening Telesis, she had friends that thought “my cheese had just slid right off the cracker,” she laughed.
“But if I hadn’t taken chances and a few risks along the way,” Breece said, “all the good stuff that has happened would have probably not happened.”
The school’s full reopening plan can be found at telesis-academy.org/2020/08/telesis-reopening-plan/.
