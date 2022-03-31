A study by the financial data analysis firm Stessa says 7.1 percent of Arizona homeowners are behind on their payments. The report looked at which U.S. states had the most mortgage holders behind on payments in 2022. The share of U.S. mortgage holders who reported being behind on mortgage payments during the pandemic reached a peak of nearly 12% in December of 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. At that time, the U.S. was also enduring another wave of covid-19 that brought economic disruption to jobs and businesses. Since then, with vaccines allowing people to work more safely and minimizing further disruption to businesses’ operations, the percentage of mortgage holders behind on payments has declined to around 7%—an improved figure, but one that still represents more than 6 million American households.
Arizona’s rate is on par with the national average. Additionally, 27.7 percent of Arizona mortgage holders reportedly lack confidence in their ability to make future payments, the report said. Arizona ranked 19th among states with the most people behind on their mortgages. The top states were Mississippi, with 12.1 percent, and New Jersey, with 11.8 percent.
— Today’s News-Herald
