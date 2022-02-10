Golden Valley, a community near Kingman, is Arizona’s 10th best place to retire according to a study by the data analytics firm SmartAsset. The study measures tax burden, access to medical care and opportunity for recreation and social activity to determine the places best suited for retirees. The top communities were Green Valley, Sun City West, Sun City, Litchfield Park and Prescott.
— Today’s News-Herald
