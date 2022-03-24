A study by the financial data analysis firm SmartAsset says Mohave County ranks fourth among Arizona counties for the top places to get a mortgage. The study calculated the overall borrowing costs and the expected costs throughout the first five years for a $200,000 mortgage with a 20% down payment, including closing costs. Mohave ranked behind Coconino, Maricopa and Yavapai counties, respectively, with a loan funding rate of 64.18%, average property taxes of $7,903 and a best mortgage markets index of 84.58.
