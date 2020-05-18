Lake Havasu City will be taking a closer look at police department facilities in the upcoming year.
The city’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan sets aside $40,000 for fiscal year 2020-21 to get started on a pair of projects that City Manager Jess Knudson said he hopes will save the city money in the long run. If approved, the city would have a $22,298 budget to hire a consultant for a police facility assessment. Another $20,000 has been set aside next fiscal year for an assessment at the police fuel facility to clear the way for a new storage tank that would be installed in FY 2021-22.
At the Budget/CIP Work Session last week, Public Works Director Greg Froslie told the city council that the police department facility on McCulloch Boulevard is 26 years old, and starting to show its age.
“We are experiencing some issues with the electrical, plumbing, the HVAC, and there are some roof leaks we need to tend to,” Froslie told the City Council.
Knudson said police department repairs have largely been handled as issues have arisen. The study is an attempt to get in front of those problems with a closer look at how the facility as a whole has aged.
“There are some different efficiencies the city can take advantage of when replacing 20-plus year old equipment with new equipment. So we will take a look at the return on investment for some of those potential replacements or maintenance projects,” Knudson said. “This approach allows us to look at everything in the building so we are making comprehensive decisions that impact the building and give us the best bang for our buck.”
Froslie said the assessment will likely identify additional projects that will be worked into the CIP in future years.
One project already on the city’s radar is the need for a new fuel storage tank at the police fuel facility. Froslie told the City Council that the tank is more than 20 years old, and the fact that it is an underground tank is driving up the cost for the city to purchase insurance for it. So the CIP includes $20,000 in FY 2020-21 for an assessment to take a closer look at what will need to be done.
“We have to know if we will be able to remove that tank, or if we have to abandon it in place,” Froslie said. “So that money will get us an assessment and some permitting fees.”
The CIP has a total of $212,500 in FY 2021-22 for installing an above ground tank and dealing with the existing underground tank.
(1) comment
The cost for bigger police and fire department buildings should be included in the permit cost for new homes and not by raising taxes on us.
