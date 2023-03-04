The information presented in the Lake Havasu City Housing Needs Assessment on Tuesday was largely met with knowing nods from the City Council.
Councilmembers told Today’s News-Herald that the study diving into the available data to illustrate the need for workforce housing didn’t really tell them anything they don’t already know – namely that the city has a significant shortage of housing that the local workforce can afford. But many councilmembers said it’s nice to have the data to be able to illustrate what, until now, they have only been able to communicate through anecdotes.
“As we know, we are having challenges when it comes to affordability and workforce housing availability,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “The study was able to identify what those gaps are, and identify some solutions where we can work in collaboration with other organizations, finance partners, and building partners to help solve some of those challenges that our citizens are experiencing in the marketplace.”
Councilmember David Lane noted that the workforce housing issues aren’t unique to Lake Havasu City.
“It is an issue across the country,” he said. “It just seems magnified here because we are a resort town – a tourist town – so we don’t have the big apartments or the other communities right next to us that we can draw from.”
In addition to the data, the study also lists five broad strategies for ways the city could address the affordability issue in town. They include ways to encourage infill development, coordinating with Mohave County and the state on developments outside the city limits, increasing the funding available to the city to support affordable housing, and increasing staffing or working with non-profit agencies to alleviate the need for additional city staff.
Sheehy pointed out that some of the suggestions in the study have already been done, such as the elimination of development impact fees, and implementing all restrictions on short term rentals that the State of Arizona allows.
As for the rest of the suggestions, Sheehy said it gives the city and its partners – especially the Partnership for Economic Development – some tools to consider.
“Some of the recommendations that were offered were not unique recommendations for Lake Havasu City, necessarily,” he said. “We will explore what those possibilities look like for our community, to see if they make sense for us. If they do, we can implement those with partners to be able to solve the challenges. But there isn’t really one recommendation that stands out, to me.”
Most of the councilmembers seem to agree that the city isn’t, and shouldn’t be, in the business of building housing itself. Most of the council expressed hesitance to spend city tax dollars to address the issue.
“I’m not a big government subsidy person, so having subsidized housing doesn’t sit well with me,” Lane said. “I don’t foresee those things happening, but who knows what the future will bring. I’m not going to say no to anything, at this point, unless the project just isn’t right.”
Instead, councilmembers say it is up to developers to bring a project forward, and the city can work with them to make the process as easy as possible.
“Hopefully we will have somebody that wants to do some workforce housing, and we can move forward with some new projects. We will see,” Lane said. “We are here to do our part, which is to help streamline the process. But the city doesn’t build houses, ourselves.”
City Manager Jess Knudson said the city has had conversations with developers about workforce housing in the past.
“I’m really hopeful that this housing study will re-invigorate some of those conversations and further them to the next level,” he said.
Knudson said for him, the study really underscored the difference between workforce housing and low income housing. He said many of the people struggling to afford a home in Havasu have full time jobs – including school teachers, hotel employees, waitresses, and even police officers and fire fighters.
“Most people are going to agree that we need housing for our teachers, those in the tourism industry, nurses and others in the medical profession, police officers and fire fighters – they need a place to live in Havasu,” Knudson said. “But ‘not in my backyard’ is the sentiment we will continue to here in Havasu because we are land locked. We are 95% built out in Lake Havasu City and there aren’t a lot of available lots left to build and develop. So that is the challenge in Lake Havasu. We need to become more aware of the need for these projects, and then we need to figure out where they can be located to best complement existing development.”
According to the study, Havasu has a total of 32,777 housing units throughout town. An estimated 7,646 of those housing units are considered “vacant” – which is roughly double the state average. The study says 6,500 of those vacant units are used for seasonal, recreational, or occasional use – which amounts to 20%, or one in every five housing units citywide.
Apartments
Lake Havasu City’s need for more apartments was identified as the primary objective for the city in the study, and many of the recommendations were geared towards how to encourage their development.
The study identified only 875 apartments in town – which is just 2.7% of the city’s housing inventory. The study reports the state average for apartments is about 13% of the local housing stock. The study also notes an extremely low apartment vacancy rate of just 1.5% in Havasu – anything below 5% is considered a significant shortage. The study shows that Havasu’s apartment vacancy rate has been dropping steadily since 2014, when the vacancy rate was at about 6.5%.
Councilmember Jim Dolan said he believes that apartments are the key to affordable housing because there isn’t the same competition from buyers coming from outside the area.
“Anything you build for sale can be bought by anybody,” he said. “I don’t think the people looking for a second home are going to buy a one year lease. So I think we definitely need apartment complexes. In Phoenix they are being built like crazy, but everyone I talk to says it just doesn’t pencil out here.”
Dolan said it he believes it will come down to finding someone willing to make a long term investment in the city.
“I just think we need to find a developer or somebody that wants to build apartment complexes here,” he said. “Maybe the downtown land has all been bought as tiny homes, but there is land on the outskirts. We just have to keep working to entice a developer that wants to come in and invest long term – not just invest to build something, flip it, and move on to the next project.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses said the age of the existing apartments in town also caught his eye. According to the report, the newest apartment complex in the city is a 12-unit building on Kearsage Drive that was built in 2006. The study reports the median age of all of the apartments in Havasu is 51 years old.
“When you look at the list of apartments, there is only one built in this century. Everything else is from the 1960, 70s and 80s. There are probably a couple reasons for that,” Moses said. “Land has gotten so expensive in this town. Because of the stringent regulations we put on developments as far as density, heights, and stuff like that, it has really pigeonholed these developers. An apartment complex doesn’t pencil out and make sense – they would be bankrupt in a couple years. So I think the council putting stringent regulations on there, paired with the cost of land going up, developers aren’t touching it. That is why I think you see these tiny homes popping up.”
Short term rentals
The study estimated that Havasu has a total of 2,230 short term rental units that are available for at least one day out of the year. Of those, 1,088 are available as vacation rentals for six months or more.
Moses and Dolan both said better management of the local short term rental market is one of the most direct ways that the city could have an impact on workforce housing. At least, it would be if the State Legislature and former Governor Doug Ducey didn’t revoke nearly all of a city’s power to regulate that industry a few years ago.
“We have a lot of short term rentals here,” Dolan said. “When it is that enticing to do a vacation rental and we can’t limit how many there are, or anything about them, it makes it difficult. A lot of our long term rentals have turned into short term rentals. Until the state gives us back control to zone them, or have a limit, or something, the problem just keeps getting bigger.”
Moses said he believes that the city would likely be able to convince some of the short term rentals to convert into long term rentals by simply treating them like the businesses that they are – if the state would allow them to.
“They don’t pay commercial property tax, they don’t pay commercial water rates, and they are not inspected by the health department like a normal hotel would be. The fact of the matter is, some of these people are running hotels next to residents,” Moses said. “If they want to run businesses in residential areas, alright. I’m for personal property rights. But let’s treat them like businesses. If they actually have to run a business, it might encourage them into long term rentals.”
Outside of town
Councilmembers Michele Lin and Nancy Campbell both said they don’t think that Havasu’s housing needs will be able to be adequately addressed using the limited amount of undeveloped property left within the city limits – and they don’t like the idea of cranking up the density at this point.
They said Havasu’s housing future lies outside of town.
“I think there should have been a lot more stress on moving outward, instead of density inward,” Lin said. “I think we need to move out towards the county where there is tons of property. That needs to be the focus for Lake Havasu. We are not a huge city, so moving out and having to drive a couple miles to come work is not that big of a deal. So I think we need to focus way more on collaborating with the county, and we haven’t done that in a long time.”
Lin and Campbell both said they are concerned that a push towards higher housing density in the city will strain the city’s infrastructure.
“We are infilling and there aren’t a lot of lots left,” Campbell said. “All you are adding is extra traffic, infrastructure issues, and more pressure on the sewer system. You are trying to retrofit something into this community that was never supposed to be there. If we want to do more housing complexes it is time to move out towards Havasu Heights and I-40 to accommodate the needs of workforce housing, or business owners need to get really creative on how to recruit staff.”
(1) comment
People will work as hard as they need to, to get what they want. Low income housing means they will work part time or just be lazy at work and never get promoted. Many will also move here just for the cheap housing and never contribute to society. Many more will move into cheap housing so they can afford drugs and alcohol. We don't need cheaper housing we just need people who are motivated to work hard to move up in society. This is what America was founded on.
