According to a recent study by the financial data firm SmartAsset, Mohave County ranked as the fourth best in Arizona to get a mortgage. Mohave County follows Coconino, Maricopa and Yavapai counties ont eh list, with 64.18% loan funding rate and $68,796 in borrowing costs. The county pays an average $7,903 in property tax and average annual mortgage payments are $13,056.
La Paz County ranked 13th of Arizona’s 15 counties.
To calculate the overall borrowing costs, analysts compared the expected costs throughout the first five years for a $200,000 mortgage with a 20% down payment, including closing costs. They calculated the ease of getting a mortgage as the ratio of mortgage applications to mortgage originations (secured mortgages) in each county. Annual mortgage payments are a measure of the annual principal and interest payments for a $200,000 loan in that location using average mortgage rates in each county.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.