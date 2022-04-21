A new report shows that more than half of homebuyers in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman metropolitan area put more than 20 percent down on their home purchases, with a median down payment of about $50,000. The Lake-Havasu City-Kingman metropolitan area, which incorporates all of Mohave County, ranked 24th among small metros in a new study commissioned by the Inspection Support Network.
To determine the metros where buyers put the most down on their home purchases, researchers analyzed the latest data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council’s Home Mortgage Disclosure Act. Only conventional, home purchase loans that originated in 2020 were considered in the analysis. The Prescott-Prescott Valley area ranked fourth in the nation, with 58.8 percent of buyers putting more than 20 percent down.
Among large metros, the Phoenix area ranked 18th nationwide, with 41.2 percent of buyers putting more than 20 percent down.
— Today’s News-Herald
