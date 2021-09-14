A recent study by 24/7 Wall Street that is making traction online found the Lake Havasu City-Kingman metro area to be “the least educated metro in Arizona” but how exactly are they measuring education?
According to the site’s analysis only 13.5 percent of adults 25 and older have a bachelor’s degree in Lake Havasu City-Kingman metro as compared to the state average of 30.2 percent. However, while Lake Havasu City is out in front, Wall Street 24/7 is factoring other areas of Mohave County into their calculation.
According to the U.S Census 15.7 percent of adults in Lake Havasu City have a bachelor’s degree compared to 12.9 percent of adults in Mohave County.
No matter what populations are being counted, education and business community leaders in Havasu say that a population doesn’t necessarily need to all have bachelor’s degrees to be considered educated.
MCC Director of Communications James Jarman says that last year Mohave Community College awarded 646 associate degrees and 445 certificates to students. According to Jarman students who graduate from the community college either go on to a four year university to pursue a bachelor’s degree or go straight into the workforce.
“MCC graduates in the Allied Health programs and Career and Technical Education programs are finding careers that pay enough to support a family,” Jarman said. “It would be nice to also include all of these successful individuals in any metric that seeks to define an ‘educated’ workforce.”
According to self-reported data from the LHUSD class of 2021 34% went to a four year university, 30% went to a two year post- high school, 6% went to a trade school, 10% enlisted in the military, 2% went on a religious mission and 18% went straight to the workforce.
Director of Students Achievement Jaime Festa-Daigle says that the district offers 15 career and technical education pathways that help shepherd students into the workforce.
“Many career and technical education students leave high school with the skills and certificates that allow them to go directly into the workplace,” Festa-Daigle said. “Others will continue their education to build on these skills.”
One example of this pipeline Festa-Daigle says is students in the cabinet making CTE class going on to ASU’s construction management program.
“There are a number of students who have chosen this path who are working as construction superintendents for large firms across the country,” Festa-Daigle said.
James Gray, executive director of Lake Havasu City’s Partnership for Economic Development says that education is only a small part of being successful. He says that the Havasu community is driven by entrepreneurs and that their education only tells half the story.
“Small business is driven by sweat equity and core knowledge that cannot always be measured by college degrees,” Gray said. “Traditional or general college education does not necessarily translate to modern job descriptions, more than ever large employers are looking for talent with specific education and experience”
While a bachelor’s degree might not be the be all, end all of a community’s population, Lake Havasu City has given locals the opportunity to receive a four year degree at ASU Havasu. According to ASU Havasu director Carla Harcleroad the Havasu campus offers 18 bachelor degree programs, and since 2014, 189 students have graduated with bachelor’s degrees.
(2) comments
ROFL this has been a known fact for years, not really news.
Yep, anyone with even a modicum of education has known this for years and no-where is it more obvious than in the comments from Republicans in this newspaper.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.