A new report shows luxury home sales accounted for less than 1% of all home purchases in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman metropolitan area in 2020. A hypercompetitive housing market has produced a dramatic spike in home prices since the beginning of 2020, and the luxury home market has not been immune. While rising home prices are a nationwide phenomenon, geography plays a major role in how much home buyers can get for their dollar. Researchers ranked metros by the percentage of mortgaged home sales greater than $1 million. In the Phoenix metro area, luxury home sales accounted for 3.11% of all home purchases in 2020. Out of all large U.S. metros, the Phoenix metro had the 15th most home sales exceeding $1 million.
Among small metros, the Lake Havasu City-Kingman market was ranked 60th, with 0.86% of home sales valued at greater than $1 million.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.