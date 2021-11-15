The Lake Havasu Unified School District governing board is holding its November meeting tonight at the district office starting at 6 p.m. where the school board will discuss substitute pay and the purchase of vehicles.
With minimum wage set to increase to $12.80 on Jan. 1, the board will vote on the issue to raise substitute wages. However to make sure they are offering competitive pay, the district is proposing to raise subs rates a little higher than the minimum wage.
The proposal calls for short term subs (subs who work for one to 10 days) pay to be raised from $110 to $115. For subs who work 11 to 20 days in the same classroom the proposed rate increase is from $115 to $130. For long term subs the day rate would go from $155 to $165.
School board members are also being asked to approve purchase of two new vehicles for the district warehouse and food services. The two proposed vehicles are a 2022 Ford Transit Connect van for $27,758 and 2023 Ford E-450 cutaway box van for $55,038. Capital funds will be used to purchase the vans if the board approves it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.